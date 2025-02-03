The US has revoked the temporary protected status of over 300,000 Venezuelans

The administration of US President Donald Trump has revoked the temporary protected status of more than 300,000 Venezuelans in the United States, leaving this population vulnerable to potential deportation in the coming months.

According to the report, the decision to revoke TPS for Venezuelans is part of the Trump administration's broader strategy to tighten immigration controls, which includes halting programs that allow migrants to enter the United States legally, as well as freezing the refugee assistance system.

Under the new rules, Venezuelans who received temporary protection status in 2023 will lose it 60 days after the official announcement of the program's cancellation.

Human rights activists have expressed outrage over the decision, calling it illegal. According to the law, TPS can only be revoked after its term expires.

The Trump administration's attempt to reverse the TPS extension implemented by the Biden administration is completely illegal, said Ahilan Arulanantham, who heads the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. Share

This decision could lead to an increase in the number of people without official immigration status in the United States.

What is known about the sending of illegal migrants to Guantanamo

White House officials note that Trump has ordered the head of the Department of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security to take all necessary measures to expand the Migration Operations Management Center at the Guantanamo Naval Base.