US Justice Department fires lawyers who led Trump investigation

The administration of President Donald Trump fired more than a dozen Justice Department lawyers on January 27. They were involved in the investigation of two criminal cases involving the current president.
Points of attention
- President Trump's administration has fired more than a dozen Justice Department lawyers who were involved in investigating two criminal cases involving the president.
- The decision to fire them came after the acting attorney general said that these lawyers could not be trusted to carry out Trump's agenda.
- After the closure of the cases against Trump related to attempts to overturn the election results and involvement in the storming of the Capitol, there remains the possibility of re-indictment after the end of his presidential term.
- The decision to dismiss lawyers and close the cases against Trump has major consequences for the further development of events in the US and may affect the political situation in the country.
- Changes in the Department of Justice that continue even after the closure of cases demonstrate the complex processes in the administration and the interaction between the legislative and executive branches in the United States.
What is known about the dismissal of lawyers?
The decision to fire them came after Acting Attorney General James McHenry, appointed by Trump, said the lawyers "cannot be trusted to carry out the president's agenda."
A Ministry representative explained that this was due to their participation in investigations against Trump.
In his resignation letter, McHenry justified his decision by citing Trump's constitutional powers as head of the executive branch.
These dismissals were a continuation of large-scale personnel changes in the Ministry of Justice, which previously affected almost 20 senior officials of the department.
The reshuffle comes ahead of a Senate vote on Pam Bondi's nomination for attorney general, scheduled for Wednesday.
Court closes case against Trump after his election victory
As noted, the decision is based on the policy of the US Department of Justice, which prohibits the prosecution of a sitting president.
The case was dismissed without prejudice, but there remains a possibility that charges could be re-filed after Trump's presidential term ends.
This decision means the end of the prosecution of four criminal charges related to his attempts to overturn the election results after his defeat by Joe Biden, as well as his involvement in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Earlier that day, Special Counsel Jack Smith announced the dismissal of both criminal cases against Trump, citing the same Justice Department policy.
In addition, Smith asked the court to withdraw his appeal in the case of Trump's mishandling of classified documents in Florida.
This petition is currently pending before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and is expected to be granted in the near future.
