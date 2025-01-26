Will the US withdraw from NATO — statement by the President of Finland

According to Finnish leader Alexander Stubb, American leader Donald Trump does not actually plan to withdraw the United States from the Alliance.
Points of attention
- The Finnish leader's statements regarding the future of NATO are optimistic and aimed at strengthening the bloc.
- Stubb believes that Ukraine could become a member of the Alliance within the next 4 years.
- Trump said that the United States would support NATO allies if war broke out against them.
The US will remain a member of NATO
According to Stubb, he "does not doubt for a second" that the United States will remain a member of the Alliance in 4 years, after the end of Donald Trump's term.
The President of Finland drew attention to the fact that in no other alliance can the United States organize its security and interests in Europe so reliably and so cheaply.
In addition, Stubb predicted that by that time Ukraine would also become a member of NATO.
What Trump says about the possible US withdrawal from NATO
Even before returning to the White House, the Republican leader claimed that the United States would "100 percent" remain in NATO under his leadership as long as European countries "play fair."
Against this background, the journalist asked the American leader whether the United States, under his leadership, would come to the aid of NATO countries if they were attacked.
In addition, Trump was asked whether America would stand by its allies if European countries "started to play fair," and he also answered in the affirmative.
