Will the US withdraw from NATO — statement by the President of Finland
Will the US withdraw from NATO — statement by the President of Finland

The US will remain a member of NATO
Source:  Spiegel

According to Finnish leader Alexander Stubb, American leader Donald Trump does not actually plan to withdraw the United States from the Alliance.

Points of attention

  • The Finnish leader's statements regarding the future of NATO are optimistic and aimed at strengthening the bloc.
  • Stubb believes that Ukraine could become a member of the Alliance within the next 4 years.
  • Trump said that the United States would support NATO allies if war broke out against them.

The US will remain a member of NATO

According to Stubb, he "does not doubt for a second" that the United States will remain a member of the Alliance in 4 years, after the end of Donald Trump's term.

The President of Finland drew attention to the fact that in no other alliance can the United States organize its security and interests in Europe so reliably and so cheaply.

Believe me, this calculation works for the United States, no matter how high the contributions of other NATO members are. That is why I am optimistic that in four years our alliance will be even stronger.

Alexander Stubb

Alexander Stubb

President of Finland

In addition, Stubb predicted that by that time Ukraine would also become a member of NATO.

"You never know for sure," the Finnish leader added.

What Trump says about the possible US withdrawal from NATO

Even before returning to the White House, the Republican leader claimed that the United States would "100 percent" remain in NATO under his leadership as long as European countries "play fair."

NATO must treat the United States fairly, because if it weren't for the United States, NATO would literally not exist.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, the journalist asked the American leader whether the United States, under his leadership, would come to the aid of NATO countries if they were attacked.

Yes. But you know, the United States should pay its fair share, not everyone else's fair share.

In addition, Trump was asked whether America would stand by its allies if European countries "started to play fair," and he also answered in the affirmative.

"Yes. 100 percent," he emphasized.

