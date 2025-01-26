Trump announced the price of ending Russia's war against Ukraine

US Senator Marco Rubio, Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, stated on January 15 during a Senate hearing that in order for the Russian-Ukrainian war to end, both Ukraine and Russia must make concessions.

Trump wants concessions from Russia and Ukraine to end the war

Speaking about the prospect of ending the war, Rubio said that "it will not be easy."

It is important to remain realistic: concessions will be necessary — both from the Russian Federation and from the Ukrainians… It is important that there is some balance on both sides. Marco Rubio US Senator

Rubio believes that Ukraine will not be able to expel Russian troops from its territory, while at the same time arguing that Putin's forces are not capable of capturing all of Ukraine.

"There's no way Russia can take over all of Ukraine. The Ukrainians are too brave, they're fighting too hard, the country is too big. It's not going to happen. But it's also unrealistic to believe that somehow a country the size of Ukraine... can push these people back to where they were before the invasion," Rubio said, adding that he agreed with the idea that "Ukraine is running out of money, not Ukrainians."

According to him, both sides have leverage that they could use to strengthen their positions in possible future peace talks.

He also stated that the goal of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin may be to "impose neutrality" on Ukraine, regain strength, and return in 4-5 years — which is "not the development that any of us would prefer." Share

Rubio criticized the current US administration for its attitude towards the war, in particular, that under Biden, the United States did not have a clear strategy for the war.

He stressed that the next US administration will strive for "bold diplomacy" to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

This war must end… It will not be easy, but it will require bold diplomacy,” Rubio emphasized.

Trump is driving Putin into a corner

Recently, future US President Donald Trump said that he plans to stop Russia's war against Ukraine within the next six months, but in reality this means something different.

The plan of the new head of the White House was revealed by Taras Zagorodny, managing partner of the National Anti-Crisis Group. According to him, the chances of Ukraine returning the territories within the 1991 borders are increasing every day.

The point is that the Republican leader is backing Putin into a corner and de facto giving him six months to correct the situation. According to the expert, Donald Trump wants to be a peacemaker, not create a new Afghanistan, as he says, criticizing Biden.