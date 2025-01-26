Trump announced the price of ending Russia's war against Ukraine

US Senator Marco Rubio, Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, stated on January 15 during a Senate hearing that in order for the Russian-Ukrainian war to end, both Ukraine and Russia must make concessions.
Points of attention
- Marco Rubio calls on Ukraine and Russia to make concessions to end the war.
- Experts believe that Trump wants to be a peacemaker and avoid another conflict like Afghanistan.
- Diplomacy plays a key role in stopping war, strengthening the positions of the parties, and reaching peace agreements.
Trump wants concessions from Russia and Ukraine to end the war
Speaking about the prospect of ending the war, Rubio said that "it will not be easy."
Rubio believes that Ukraine will not be able to expel Russian troops from its territory, while at the same time arguing that Putin's forces are not capable of capturing all of Ukraine.
"There's no way Russia can take over all of Ukraine. The Ukrainians are too brave, they're fighting too hard, the country is too big. It's not going to happen. But it's also unrealistic to believe that somehow a country the size of Ukraine... can push these people back to where they were before the invasion," Rubio said, adding that he agreed with the idea that "Ukraine is running out of money, not Ukrainians."
According to him, both sides have leverage that they could use to strengthen their positions in possible future peace talks.
Rubio criticized the current US administration for its attitude towards the war, in particular, that under Biden, the United States did not have a clear strategy for the war.
He stressed that the next US administration will strive for "bold diplomacy" to end Russia's war in Ukraine.
This war must end… It will not be easy, but it will require bold diplomacy,” Rubio emphasized.
Trump is driving Putin into a corner
Recently, future US President Donald Trump said that he plans to stop Russia's war against Ukraine within the next six months, but in reality this means something different.
The plan of the new head of the White House was revealed by Taras Zagorodny, managing partner of the National Anti-Crisis Group. According to him, the chances of Ukraine returning the territories within the 1991 borders are increasing every day.
The point is that the Republican leader is backing Putin into a corner and de facto giving him six months to correct the situation. According to the expert, Donald Trump wants to be a peacemaker, not create a new Afghanistan, as he says, criticizing Biden.
