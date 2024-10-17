The US introduced new sanctions against Russia and China due to the production of Harpy drones

On October 17, the United States Ministry of Finance announced the introduction of sanctions against a network of companies from China and Russia involved in the development and production of long-range Harpy drones, which the Russian Federation uses in the war against Ukraine.

This is stated in the official notification of the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department (OFAC).

Today, OFAC is imposing sanctions against three entities and one individual for their involvement in the development and production of Russia's Harpy long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicle. Share

The "Harpy" project was designed and developed by specialists from the People's Republic of China. These drones are manufactured at factories in China in cooperation with Russian defense companies before they reach the Russian Federation and are then used in Ukraine.

Thus, US sanctions have been imposed against the Chinese company Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co., Ltd., which produces the L550E engine for Harpy drones.

In addition, the Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co Ltd organization, which is with the Russian defense industry, as well as the Russian company Vector Trading House and its director Artem Yamshchikov, are included in the list of restrictions.

At the same time, Washington emphasized that the imposed sanctions are part of the ongoing efforts of the United States to identify and prevent the activities of individuals and organizations in the PRC and Russia aimed at acquiring advanced technologies for the Russian Federation to circumvent restrictions.

The USA adopted new sanctions against Russia

This is stated in the official message of the US Treasury.

Today, the US Treasury Department is taking action as part of a coordinated international effort to shut down Russian cybercriminal services. Share

In particular, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is imposing restrictions against the Russian virtual currency exchange PM2BTC, involved in money laundering in Russia. In addition, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is imposing sanctions against Russian citizen Sergey Ivanov, who plays a significant role in money laundering, and against the virtual currency exchange Cryptex, registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.