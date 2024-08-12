According to the spokesman of the US Ministry of Defense, Pat Ryder, the American command is sending the USS Georgia nuclear submarine and the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to the Middle East.

What is known about the transfer of US military forces to the Middle East

Ryder emphasized that the corresponding order was given on August 11 by the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, based on the results of a telephone conversation with the head of the Israeli Defense Ministry, Yoav Galant.

Austin noted that the United States is committed to Israel's defense and is taking steps to strengthen security in the Middle East.

Ryder noted that the Pentagon decided to speed up the transfer of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group with F-35C fighters on board.

It is noted that this will strengthen the combat capabilities of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier strike group.

They will also be joined by the USS Georgia nuclear submarine.

Nuclear submarine Georgia

Austin and Gallant discussed Israel's operations in Gaza and efforts to broker a ceasefire and release hostages.

Among the topics was deterring aggression from Iran, the Lebanese Hezbollah and other groups throughout the region.

What is known about the situation in Israel

According to the Israeli military, on the night of August 12, the Iranian-controlled Hezbollah fired at least 30 rockets into Israel.

An air alert was issued in northern Israel at approximately 2:00 a.m.

Representatives of the IDF announced the downing of rockets in the Kabri area, some of which fell on open ground.

It is noted that there were no reports of casualties.

After the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Gania and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukra, the situation in the Middle East became even more acute. Iran immediately blamed it on Israel, which admitted its involvement in a comment to US officials.

Iran is actively preparing for Israel's "response". The exact dates are unknown, but the world fears the escalation of the conflict.