The US is warning of a new large-scale offensive by the Russian army

According to the forecast of the American Institute for the Study of War, the Russian invaders may launch a new large-scale offensive on the front already in the summer of 2024.

ISW explained the latest actions of the Russian army at the front

Foreign experts draw attention to the fact that Russian soldiers continue active offensive actions on the battlefield.

In this way, the enemy is trying to destabilize Ukrainian defense lines in order to prepare for a new offensive operation this summer.

The situation at the front on March 15-16 (Photo: facebook.com/InstitutefortheStudyofWar)

According to the ISW team, it is the provision of the necessary Western security assistance to Ukraine that will enable the Armed Forces of Ukraine to disrupt the enemy's new plans at the front.

Just now, the Russian occupiers are doing everything possible to prevent the Ukrainian defenders from stabilizing their defensive lines.

It is also indicated that the soldiers of the Russian Federation concentrated on advancing as far as possible to the west of Avdiyivka, since it is there that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have yet to establish a high-quality line of defense.

What are the problems of the Armed Forces at the front

According to American analysts, Russian soldiers plan to take advantage of any gains they make in the coming weeks, as well as predictions that Ukrainian defenders may be even worse equipped this summer than they are now.

However, if the Armed Forces do receive significant Western aid, the Russian invaders will have very little chance of success during their summer offensive.

