AFU eliminated more than 1,100 Russian soldiers and dozens of enemy tanks

During March 15, 78 combat clashes between the Russian army and Ukrainian soldiers were recorded at the front.

What is happening at the front on March 15-16

According to the General Staff, the Russian invaders launched 10 missile and 68 air strikes, fired 89 rocket salvo fire strikes at the positions of the Armed Forces soldiers and peaceful Ukrainians.

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit, in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks, and in the Lymansk - 9 attacks.

The Russian army wanted to move forward in the direction of Bakhmut in the Andriivka and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region. However, they managed to stop her there as well.

In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" air defense unit, in the Avdiyiv direction, our defenders repelled 26 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske settlements. On the Novopavlivskyi direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 24 times to break through the defense of our troops.

In addition, it is indicated that in the Orihiv direction, Russian soldiers attacked the positions of the Armed Forces soldiers 7 times, but without success.

In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft defense unit, in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to successfully restrain the enemy.

It is also known that on March 15, the aviation of Ukraine struck 7 areas of concentration of enemy personnel

What's more, the Armed Forces destroyed 2 out of 2 "Shahed" type attack drones. It happened in Kharkiv Oblast.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 16, 2024: