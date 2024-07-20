The US issued the latest warning to China against the background of its cooperation with Russia

Official Washington is preparing new sanctions against Chinese organizations that support Russia's war in Ukraine. This time, the banks of the People's Republic of China may be under attack.

States are determined to take decisive action to contain China

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan made a statement on this matter.

According to him, official Beijing should finally stop, because what it is doing now has gone far beyond the bounds of decent behavior of nation states.

You can expect additional sanctions as we watch this picture continue to develop in the coming weeks," he stressed.

Jake Sullivan also recalled President Joe Biden's executive order, which allows the US Treasury Department to pursue banks that facilitate the production of dual-purpose goods to aid the Russian defense industry.

We've put it in place so that when we find a bank that we think is under the sanctions regime, we can do something about it. I don't have any predictions today, but I'll just tell you that over time we've put the tools together to be able to respond to that behavior. And we will respond to such behavior. Jake Sullivan US National Security Advisor

This was the last US warning to China

According to American analysts, Sullivan's statements are the latest warning that Joe Biden's team is considering additional measures to punish Chinese firms that help Russia's defense and industrial base.

According to the White House, the Chinese government does not provide direct lethal support to Russia, but still helps Putin wage war against Ukraine.

At their summit a week ago, NATO leaders called China a "decisive factor" in the war. Sullivan's comments suggest that new steps are imminent.

Ukraine's partners are excited, because Beijing is getting closer to providing lethal aid to the Russian Federation, against which Western officials have warned.