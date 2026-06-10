The US retaliated against Iran for shooting down an American helicopter
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The US retaliated against Iran for shooting down an American helicopter

The US is attacking Iran again
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Source:  online.ua

The US military has officially confirmed that it has launched strikes in response to Iran's downing of an Apache helicopter patrolling the Strait of Hormuz.

Points of attention

  • Iranian journalists report on explosions in Iranian cities following the US military strikes.
  • The US Central Command states that the operation is a proportional response to Iran's unprovoked aggression.

The US is attacking Iran again

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) made an official statement on the X network:

Today (Tuesday — ed.) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (00:00 Kyiv Time — ed.), US Central Command troops, on the orders of the Supreme Commander, began self-defense strikes against Iran in response to yesterday's downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.

US Central Command made it clear that the new operation by American soldiers "is a proportionate response to unprovoked aggression by Iran."

Iranian journalists report that loud explosions erupted in the coastal Iranian city of Sirik after reports of strikes by the US military.

According to local residents, they heard "a series of explosions in the area."

In addition, it was quite noisy in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm, which border the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has already voiced his position on this matter.

I think it's very important to respond. They shot down a helicopter, and we're responding right now. This is a response to what they did to our helicopter last night, and I think the response has to be very strong, very powerful, and that's exactly what it is.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

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