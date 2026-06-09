Trump announces peace deal with Iran "in two or three days"

US President Donald Trump has said that a peace deal with the Iranian regime could be reached "in two or three days," despite intense exchanges of fire between Iran and Israel.

Trump again promises peace deal with Tehran

According to the head of the White House, the peace agreement will consolidate Iran's refusal to obtain nuclear weapons.

Moreover, he assured that this would make it possible to immediately open the Strait of Hormuz.

They (Israel and Iran — ed.) have been [strikes] all the time, and now they have both agreed through me to stop, and now we are in the final phase of what will be a very, very good deal. The strait will open immediately. It will open immediately after signing. Donald Trump President of the United States

What is important to understand is that this is not the first time that the head of the White House has promised an inevitable end to the war in Iran, which has been going on for over 3 months.