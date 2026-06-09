Trump announces peace deal with Iran "in two or three days"

US President Donald Trump has said that a peace deal with the Iranian regime could be reached "in two or three days," despite intense exchanges of fire between Iran and Israel.
Points of attention
- Trump's promise echoes previous attempts to end the longstanding conflict in the region, with recent negotiations indicating a potential resolution in the near future.
- The statements from the White House bring hope for a peaceful conclusion to the ongoing war in the Middle East, which has endured for over three months.
Trump again promises peace deal with Tehran
According to the head of the White House, the peace agreement will consolidate Iran's refusal to obtain nuclear weapons.
Moreover, he assured that this would make it possible to immediately open the Strait of Hormuz.
What is important to understand is that this is not the first time that the head of the White House has promised an inevitable end to the war in Iran, which has been going on for over 3 months.
Journalists point out that several weeks have passed since US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the media that negotiations on an agreement to end the war in the Middle East could "take a few more days."
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