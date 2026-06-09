Trump announces peace deal with Iran "in two or three days"
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World
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Trump announces peace deal with Iran "in two or three days"

Trump again promises peace deal with Tehran
Читати українською
Source:  CNBC

US President Donald Trump has said that a peace deal with the Iranian regime could be reached "in two or three days," despite intense exchanges of fire between Iran and Israel.

Points of attention

  • Trump's promise echoes previous attempts to end the longstanding conflict in the region, with recent negotiations indicating a potential resolution in the near future.
  • The statements from the White House bring hope for a peaceful conclusion to the ongoing war in the Middle East, which has endured for over three months.

Trump again promises peace deal with Tehran

According to the head of the White House, the peace agreement will consolidate Iran's refusal to obtain nuclear weapons.

Moreover, he assured that this would make it possible to immediately open the Strait of Hormuz.

They (Israel and Iran — ed.) have been [strikes] all the time, and now they have both agreed through me to stop, and now we are in the final phase of what will be a very, very good deal. The strait will open immediately. It will open immediately after signing.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

What is important to understand is that this is not the first time that the head of the White House has promised an inevitable end to the war in Iran, which has been going on for over 3 months.

Journalists point out that several weeks have passed since US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the media that negotiations on an agreement to end the war in the Middle East could "take a few more days."

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Category
Politics
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