The United States decided to suspend part of the aid to Georgia due to the anti-democratic actions of the authorities, which are incompatible with the country's desire to become a member of the European Union and NATO.

This was announced by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on July 31.

According to Blinken, as a result of the review of bilateral cooperation with Georgia, the United States "suspends the provision of aid in the amount of more than 95 million dollars, which directly benefits the Georgian government."

Anti-democratic actions and false statements of the Georgian government are incompatible with the norms of EU and NATO membership. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

The Secretary of State added that the United States will continue to support "programs and activities that benefit the people of Georgia by strengthening democracy, the rule of law, independent media, and economic development."

Georgian law on "foreign agents"

Despite President Salome Zurabishvili's veto, on May 28 the Parliament of Georgia voted for the law "On transparency of foreign influence", actually passing it. This step caused sharp criticism from the Western partners and provoked mass protests in Georgian society, because this law is actually a copy of a similar law in force in Russia.

After the summit of the European Council, EU leaders decided to suspend Georgia's entry into the economic and political bloc.

This was stated by the Ambassador of the European Union to Georgia, Pavlo Herchynskyi, at the international conference held in Tbilisi, "EU enlargement is a geopolitical necessity and further steps for EU candidate countries."

According to him, the EU decided to freeze 30 million euros, which are intended to support Georgia in the field of defense.

And this is only the first step, there will be others. Our direct aid to the government of Georgia will be reduced, and we will try to shift this direct aid to civil society and the media. This was announced after a meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

Russia is gradually losing control over Georgia

As the soldier of the International Legion of the GUR Ratti "Viking" Burduli stated in an interview for Online.UA, all Georgians should realize that Russia will again invade their country in order to prevent its movement into the European Union and NATO.

According to the defender, the realities of life in Georgia are such that different generations speak different languages.