The USA was intrigued by a large-scale sanctions strike against the allies of Russia

The US Treasury has announced "strong new sanctions" that will target third countries that help Russia wage a war of aggression against Ukraine.

Washington promises new sanctions against Ukraine's enemies

The head of the US Treasury Department, Janet Yellen, made a statement in this regard.

According to her, the team of the US Ministry of Finance has already made the relevant decision and will officially announce it next week.

Janet Yellen also pointed out that the new restrictions will target "those who facilitate the Kremlin's war machine, including intermediaries in third countries that supply Russia with critical resources for its military."

As of the evening of October 22, the American minister did not disclose other details of future measures against Russia.

What is important to understand is that during the more than 10 years of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, the United States introduced a number of measures aimed at the sources of income and the industrial complex of Russia.

Congress put forward a demand to Biden regarding new sanctions against the Russian Federation

On October 20, it became known that the bipartisan coalition in the US Congress demands from the White House to strengthen sanctions against the Russian oil service industry.

They also drew attention to the fact that the current rules allow the large American company SLB to feed Russia's military machine.

In addition, Congress is demanding that the Treasury Department and the US State Department explain whether the Biden administration authorized transactions in which the Houston company SLB, better known by its old name Schlumberger, imported $17.5 million worth of equipment to Russia between August and December last year.

What is important to understand is that SLB is the world's largest oil service company.

It is worth noting that Anthony Blinken's team and SLB did not respond to the publication's requests for comment.