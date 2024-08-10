The USA will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid. What went in there

On August 9, the US Department of Defense announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. This announcement is the sixty-third tranche of weapons from the Biden administration that will be provided to Ukraine from the Department of Defense stockpile beginning in August 2021.
Points of attention
- The new US military aid package for Ukraine includes advanced weaponry such as Stinger missiles and Javelin anti-tank systems to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- The aid package, valued at $125 million, covers a range of essential equipment from anti-aircraft defense to ammunition and military vehicles, enhancing Ukraine's ability to counter Russian aggression.
- Ukraine is set to receive a total of $7.8 billion in direct budget aid from the US this year, contributing to financial stability and resilience in the face of ongoing challenges.
- US support for Ukraine's defense is crucial in the country's struggle for independence and territorial integrity, demonstrating a commitment to strengthening Ukraine's position against external threats.
- The allocation of military aid showcases the ongoing partnership between the US and Ukraine, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid from the United States
This package of presidential orders (PDA), the estimated cost of which is $125 million, will provide Ukraine with additional opportunities to fulfill its most urgent needs, including:
means of anti-aircraft defense;
multifunctional radars for detecting and countering enemy artillery;
anti-tank weapons.
Features of this package include:
Stinger missiles;
ammunition for high mobility missile and artillery systems (HIMARS);
155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery ammunition;
multifunctional radars;
tube-launched, optically tracked, guided-by-wire (TOW) missiles;
Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV);
ammunition for small arms;
explosive equipment and ammunition;
equipment for the protection of critical national infrastructure;
spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training, transport.
The USA allocated a non-refundable grant to Ukraine in the amount of 3.9 billion dollars
As the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said, these funds will help to finance priority expenditures of the state budget, such as salaries of teachers, doctors and rescuers, and social assistance.
This is the first tranche of direct budget support from the United States in 2024. In total, Ukraine will receive $7.8 billion in direct budget aid from the United States this year.
According to Shmyhal, this will enable Ukraine to confidently go through this financial period.
We thank the United States and the World Bank for the high level of attention and support that strengthens our resilience in countering barbaric Russian aggression, — concluded Denys Shmyhal.
It will be recalled that in the spring the USA allocated the largest package of military aid to Ukraine. Its total value is 6 billion dollars.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-