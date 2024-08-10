The USA will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid. What went in there
Category
World
Publication date

The USA will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid. What went in there

US Department of Defense
United States
Читати українською

On August 9, the US Department of Defense announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. This announcement is the sixty-third tranche of weapons from the Biden administration that will be provided to Ukraine from the Department of Defense stockpile beginning in August 2021.

Points of attention

  • The new US military aid package for Ukraine includes advanced weaponry such as Stinger missiles and Javelin anti-tank systems to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.
  • The aid package, valued at $125 million, covers a range of essential equipment from anti-aircraft defense to ammunition and military vehicles, enhancing Ukraine's ability to counter Russian aggression.
  • Ukraine is set to receive a total of $7.8 billion in direct budget aid from the US this year, contributing to financial stability and resilience in the face of ongoing challenges.
  • US support for Ukraine's defense is crucial in the country's struggle for independence and territorial integrity, demonstrating a commitment to strengthening Ukraine's position against external threats.
  • The allocation of military aid showcases the ongoing partnership between the US and Ukraine, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid from the United States

This package of presidential orders (PDA), the estimated cost of which is $125 million, will provide Ukraine with additional opportunities to fulfill its most urgent needs, including:

  • means of anti-aircraft defense;

  • multifunctional radars for detecting and countering enemy artillery;

  • anti-tank weapons.

Features of this package include:

  • Stinger missiles;

  • ammunition for high mobility missile and artillery systems (HIMARS);

  • 155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery ammunition;

  • multifunctional radars;

  • tube-launched, optically tracked, guided-by-wire (TOW) missiles;

  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

  • high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV);

  • ammunition for small arms;

  • explosive equipment and ammunition;

  • equipment for the protection of critical national infrastructure;

  • spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training, transport.

The United States will continue to work with approximately 50 Allies and partners to ensure that Ukraine's brave defenders have the critical capabilities they need to counter Russian aggression.

The USA allocated a non-refundable grant to Ukraine in the amount of 3.9 billion dollars

As the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said, these funds will help to finance priority expenditures of the state budget, such as salaries of teachers, doctors and rescuers, and social assistance.

This is the first tranche of direct budget support from the United States in 2024. In total, Ukraine will receive $7.8 billion in direct budget aid from the United States this year.

According to Shmyhal, this will enable Ukraine to confidently go through this financial period.

We thank the United States and the World Bank for the high level of attention and support that strengthens our resilience in countering barbaric Russian aggression, — concluded Denys Shmyhal.

It will be recalled that in the spring the USA allocated the largest package of military aid to Ukraine. Its total value is 6 billion dollars.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The USA provided almost 4 billion dollars to Ukraine. Where will the funds go
Denis Shmyhal
The USA provided almost 4 billion dollars to Ukraine. Where will the funds go
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The USA wants to confiscate 200 million dollars for Ukraine from former Prime Minister Lazarenko
The USA wants to confiscate 200 million dollars for Ukraine from former Prime Minister Lazarenko

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?