The USA provided almost 4 billion dollars to Ukraine. Where will the funds go

Ukraine received a $3.9 billion grant from the United States through the World Bank.

As the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said, these funds will help to finance priority expenditures of the state budget, such as salaries of teachers, doctors and rescuers, and social assistance.

This is the first tranche of direct budget support from the United States in 2024. In total, Ukraine will receive $7.8 billion in direct budget aid from the United States this year.

According to Shmyhal, this will enable Ukraine to confidently go through this financial period.

We thank the United States and the World Bank for the high level of attention and support that strengthens our resilience in countering barbaric Russian aggression, — concluded Denys Shmyhal.

We will remind you that in the spring the USA allocated the largest package of military aid to Ukraine. Its total value is 6 billion dollars.

Ukraine will receive almost 4.2 billion euros from the EU

On July 24, the ambassadors of the countries of the European Union approved the tranche of Ukraine for 4.2 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program.

The first tranche as part of the Ukrainian plan of the Regulation on the Ukraine Facility credit fund was approved, paving the way for the transfer of almost 4.2 billion euros to support the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine, the message says.