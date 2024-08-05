The USA provided almost 4 billion dollars to Ukraine. Where will the funds go

Ukraine received a $3.9 billion grant from the United States through the World Bank.
The USA allocated a non-refundable grant to Ukraine in the amount of 3.9 billion dollars
As the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said, these funds will help to finance priority expenditures of the state budget, such as salaries of teachers, doctors and rescuers, and social assistance.
This is the first tranche of direct budget support from the United States in 2024. In total, Ukraine will receive $7.8 billion in direct budget aid from the United States this year.
According to Shmyhal, this will enable Ukraine to confidently go through this financial period.
We will remind you that in the spring the USA allocated the largest package of military aid to Ukraine. Its total value is 6 billion dollars.
Ukraine will receive almost 4.2 billion euros from the EU
On July 24, the ambassadors of the countries of the European Union approved the tranche of Ukraine for 4.2 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program.
The next step will be to approve this decision on the written procedure used for non-debatable steps.
