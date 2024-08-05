The USA provided almost 4 billion dollars to Ukraine. Where will the funds go
The USA provided almost 4 billion dollars to Ukraine. Where will the funds go

Denis Shmyhal
Ukraine received a $3.9 billion grant from the United States through the World Bank.

  • These funds will be used to finance priority expenses, such as the salaries of teachers, doctors and rescuers, and social assistance.
  • This is the first tranche of direct budget support from the United States in 2024; in total, Ukraine will receive $7.8 billion in direct budget support from the United States.
  • Receiving financial support from international partners will help Ukraine to stabilize the country's financial situation.

The USA allocated a non-refundable grant to Ukraine in the amount of 3.9 billion dollars

As the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said, these funds will help to finance priority expenditures of the state budget, such as salaries of teachers, doctors and rescuers, and social assistance.

This is the first tranche of direct budget support from the United States in 2024. In total, Ukraine will receive $7.8 billion in direct budget aid from the United States this year.

According to Shmyhal, this will enable Ukraine to confidently go through this financial period.

We thank the United States and the World Bank for the high level of attention and support that strengthens our resilience in countering barbaric Russian aggression, — concluded Denys Shmyhal.

We will remind you that in the spring the USA allocated the largest package of military aid to Ukraine. Its total value is 6 billion dollars.

Ukraine will receive almost 4.2 billion euros from the EU

On July 24, the ambassadors of the countries of the European Union approved the tranche of Ukraine for 4.2 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program.

The first tranche as part of the Ukrainian plan of the Regulation on the Ukraine Facility credit fund was approved, paving the way for the transfer of almost 4.2 billion euros to support the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine, the message says.

The next step will be to approve this decision on the written procedure used for non-debatable steps.

