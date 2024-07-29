The USA will provide Ukraine with a new aid package in the amount of 200 million dollars

On July 29, the USA announced a new package of security assistance for Ukraine in the amount of up to 200 million under the program of special presidential powers.
The US will provide Ukraine with a new package of security assistance
This was reported by White House national security communications adviser John Kirby, Voice of America reports.
Security assistance will include:
air defense means,
HIMARS artillery ammunition,
mortar shells,
Javelin anti-tank missiles.
The US Department of Defense is also providing long-term support through the Ukraine Security Promotion Initiative fund to strengthen air defenses, long-range strike capabilities, and anti-tank capabilities.
What is known about the new package of military aid to Ukraine from the USA
On July 11, US President Joe Biden plans to announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $225 million, which will include the Patriot air defense system.
According to them, the new package will include the Patriot air defense system, which Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense against Russian aircraft.
It is said to be the second Patriot system the US has provided to Ukraine, and is one of several announced by Biden at a NATO summit this week.
