The White House announced new packages of military aid to Ukraine

The United States of America plans to soon announce new military aid packages for Ukraine.

What is known about the new packages of US military aid to Ukraine

According to the strategic communications coordinator of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, new packages of military aid to Ukraine will be announced in the coming days.

Kirby did not reveal the details of what kind of weapons are planned to be transferred.

It is noted that Kirby's comments about the aid came after a conversation between Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and his American counterpart Lloyd Austin about the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defense needs.

Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid from the United States

On August 9, the US Department of Defense announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. This announcement is the sixty-third tranche of weapons from the Biden administration that will be provided to Ukraine from the Department of Defense stockpile beginning in August 2021.

This package of presidential orders (PDA), the estimated cost of which is $125 million, will provide Ukraine with additional opportunities to fulfill its most urgent needs, including:

means of anti-aircraft defense;

multifunctional radars for detecting and countering enemy artillery;

anti-tank weapons.

Features of this package include:

Stinger missiles;

ammunition for high mobility missile and artillery systems (HIMARS);

155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery ammunition;

multifunctional radars;

tube-launched, optically tracked, guided-by-wire (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV);

ammunition for small arms;

explosive equipment and ammunition;

equipment for the protection of critical national infrastructure;

spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training, transport.