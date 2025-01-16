There is no sign of Russia preparing to end the war against Ukraine — Admiral Bauer

Russia is not preparing for peace, so NATO countries should invest more in military cooperation with partners and strengthen support for Ukraine, said Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, at a press conference in Brussels on January 16.
Points of attention
- Russia is showing no intention of ending the war with Ukraine, prompting NATO to consider investing more in military cooperation and support for Ukraine.
- NATO discusses the possibility of preemptive precision strikes on Russian territory in the event of a conflict, highlighting the importance of preventive measures against potential aggression.
- The NATO Military Committee meeting emphasized the alliance's readiness to assist and invest in the security of the region, including through security assistance and training for Ukraine.
- Admiral Rob Bauer stresses the need for a united and strong response to Russia's aggression, as Putin is putting the Russian economy on a war footing and enhancing cooperation with other countries.
- NATO's discussions on preemptive strikes aim to disable systems used for attacks, emphasizing the importance of taking proactive measures in the face of potential threats.
Putin has put the Russian economy on military rails — Bauer
Admiral Bauer emphasized that the Kremlin's lack of will to stop the war requires a response from NATO.
Admiral Rob Bauer reported that the NATO Military Committee meeting on January 15-16 was held for the first time with the participation of the Chiefs of General Staff from 26 NATO partner countries and the European Union.
Among the countries represented were Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Georgia, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Serbia, Switzerland, and Ukraine.
NATO discusses precision strikes on Russia
The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, admitted that NATO is discussing the possibility of preemptive precision strikes on Russian territory if a conflict with an aggressor state begins.
The admiral reported that NATO is discussing the possibility of preemptive precision strikes on Russian territory in the event of war.
It is more sensible not to wait [for Russia to strike], but to strike the launchers in Russia in case Russia attacks us. What is needed is a combination of high-precision strikes that will disable the systems used to attack us, and we must strike first.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-