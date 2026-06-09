"There will be sanctions." A new system of penalties for traffic violators will soon come into effect
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Ukraine
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"There will be sanctions." A new system of penalties for traffic violators will soon come into effect

New system of penalties for traffic violators - what changes are planned
Читати українською
Source:  Public

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, has officially confirmed that a system will be introduced in the near future that will automatically record the number and severity of traffic violations. What is important to understand is that this is a simple mechanism that will allow sanctions to be applied to drivers after a series of violations.

Points of attention

  • The severity of violations will also be taken into account in the new system, distinguishing between minor and major infractions.
  • Clear and consistent sanctions are crucial for ensuring road safety and compliance with traffic regulations.

New system of penalties for traffic violators — what changes are planned

For example, there will be 10 speeding violations — and there will be sanctions. This can be the withdrawal of a driver's license, restrictions, or retaking the exam. Sanctions should always be there, and they should be clear to people.

Igor Klymenko

Igor Klymenko

Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

According to the minister, the points system could indeed be the next step.

Despite this, it is important to understand that its implementation requires significant digital infrastructure.

Klymenko made it clear that it cannot be created in six months or a year.

Right now, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, the Verkhovna Rada, and lawyers are working on a draft of a new system.

The minister also emphasized that the draft version provides for taking into account not only the number, but also the severity of violations.

Exceeding the speed limit by 10 km/h will be considered less dangerous, while exceeding the speed limit by 50–80 km/h can lead to tragedy.

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