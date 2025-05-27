"They denied the existence of Ukrainians" — Kyslytsia on unacceptable statements by the Russian Federation at the talks in Istanbul

During negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, shocking words were heard about the war, which is supposedly only an internal conflict between "Russians." Ukrainian representatives heard from their opponents a direct denial of the Ukrainian nation.
Russia denied the existence of Ukrainians — Kyslytsia
This was stated by First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia during a telethon.
As Kyslytsia said, during the talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, a shocking statement was made by the Russian side. The head of the Russian delegation allegedly called the war an "internal conflict," saying that it was, in essence, "when Russians kill Russians with certain nuances."
Such words, as Kyslytsia noted, are perceived as a denial of the existence of Ukraine as an independent nation. Representatives of the Russian delegation effectively stated that Ukrainians do not exist separately, but only "Russians."
In essence, that side denies you your existence as a nation. They tell you to your face that you are not Ukrainian, you are Russian, and we are simply killing you, Russians are killing Russians and "it hurts us that we Russians are killing Russians."
