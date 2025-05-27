"They denied the existence of Ukrainians" — Kyslytsia on unacceptable statements by the Russian Federation at the talks in Istanbul

During negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, shocking words were heard about the war, which is supposedly only an internal conflict between "Russians." Ukrainian representatives heard from their opponents a direct denial of the Ukrainian nation.

Russia denied the existence of Ukrainians — Kyslytsia

This was stated by First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia during a telethon.

As Kyslytsia said, during the talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, a shocking statement was made by the Russian side. The head of the Russian delegation allegedly called the war an "internal conflict," saying that it was, in essence, "when Russians kill Russians with certain nuances."

At some point, the head of the Russian delegation says... In front of him sits a Ukrainian plenipotentiary delegation representing the state, consisting of military personnel. And the head of the Russian delegation says: "A war is essentially when Russians kill Russians. With certain nuances." End of quote. Serhiy Kyslytsia First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Such words, as Kyslytsia noted, are perceived as a denial of the existence of Ukraine as an independent nation. Representatives of the Russian delegation effectively stated that Ukrainians do not exist separately, but only "Russians."