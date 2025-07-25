"This is a fake." Zelenskyy responded to the statement of the European Commission spokesperson
Zelensky claims that von der Leyen did not call him
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy assures that he did not hold negotiations with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after the adoption of the scandalous law that limits the independence of NABU and SAPO. It is important to understand that this conversation was previously stated by European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy asserts that the alleged conversation with von der Leyen is fake and that no discussion took place.
  • The European Commission plans to collaborate closely with Ukrainian authorities to address the concerns raised over the adopted law.

According to the head of state, he did not have a conversation with the head of the European Commission after signing the scandalous law.

I haven't spoken to Ursula von der Leyen in the last few days. Everything that was written about it, everything that she allegedly told me, is fake. We didn't have a conversation.

What is important to understand is that on July 23, European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier officially stated Brussels' great concern about the adopted law.

Moreover, he added that Ursula von der Leyen had been in contact with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, and had also shared with him her serious concerns, wanting to hear an explanation after everything that had happened.

On July 24, the European Commission supported the intention of official Kyiv to finally resolve the situation with the SAPO and NABU.

They also emphasized that they would work closely with the Ukrainian authorities to ensure that their comments were properly taken into account.

