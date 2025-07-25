Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy assures that he did not hold negotiations with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after the adoption of the scandalous law that limits the independence of NABU and SAPO. It is important to understand that this conversation was previously stated by European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier.

Zelensky claims that von der Leyen did not call him

According to the head of state, he did not have a conversation with the head of the European Commission after signing the scandalous law.

I haven't spoken to Ursula von der Leyen in the last few days. Everything that was written about it, everything that she allegedly told me, is fake. We didn't have a conversation. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that on July 23, European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier officially stated Brussels' great concern about the adopted law.

Moreover, he added that Ursula von der Leyen had been in contact with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, and had also shared with him her serious concerns, wanting to hear an explanation after everything that had happened.

On July 24, the European Commission supported the intention of official Kyiv to finally resolve the situation with the SAPO and NABU.