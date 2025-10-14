"This is the land of arbitrariness." Trukhanov reacted to Zelensky's decision

On October 14, it became known that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had stripped Odessa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov of his Ukrainian citizenship. The latter does not hide his indignation and promises to go to court.
Trukhanov is ready to fight in court for the return of Ukrainian citizenship
The mayor of Odessa continues to claim that he does not have Russian citizenship and has not traveled outside Ukraine.
In addition, he called the decision to terminate his Ukrainian citizenship a "falsification."
Against this background, he officially confirmed that he is preparing lawsuits to the courts of Ukraine and the ECHR.
According to him, in the "passport" to which the initiators of the decision refer, his last name is indicated with errors, but "no one looked at anything."
