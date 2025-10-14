"This is the land of arbitrariness." Trukhanov reacted to Zelensky's decision
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"This is the land of arbitrariness." Trukhanov reacted to Zelensky's decision

Trukhanov is ready to fight in court for the return of Ukrainian citizenship
Читати українською
Source:  Public

On October 14, it became known that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had stripped Odessa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov of his Ukrainian citizenship. The latter does not hide his indignation and promises to go to court.

Points of attention

  • Trukhanov criticizes the handling of his case as arbitrary and plans to challenge the decision through legal means.
  • The situation highlights the political tensions and legal complexities in Ukraine, with the involvement of multiple authorities and the potential for international legal recourse.

Trukhanov is ready to fight in court for the return of Ukrainian citizenship

The mayor of Odessa continues to claim that he does not have Russian citizenship and has not traveled outside Ukraine.

In addition, he called the decision to terminate his Ukrainian citizenship a "falsification."

Against this background, he officially confirmed that he is preparing lawsuits to the courts of Ukraine and the ECHR.

In 2022, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky… instructed the SBU to check all relevant services… In 2022, they found neither Russian citizenship nor passports on me,” Trukhanov said.

According to him, in the "passport" to which the initiators of the decision refer, his last name is indicated with errors, but "no one looked at anything."

Unfortunately, it turned out the way it turned out. Therefore, I will defend myself, I will file a lawsuit. If the court cannot decide, I will file a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights… This is already an area of such, you know, arbitrariness that cannot exist,” Trukhanov claims.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky stripped Trukhanov of his citizenship — insiders
Zelenskyy responded to the public's demand

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?