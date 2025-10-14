Zelensky stripped Trukhanov of his citizenship — insiders

On October 14, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky stripped Odessa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov of his Ukrainian citizenship, Suspilne reported, citing its sources in the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy responded to the public's demand

According to journalists, on October 14, the Ukrainian leader signed decrees terminating the Ukrainian citizenship of Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov, former People's Deputy Oleg Tsarev, and ballet dancer Sergey Polunin.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself, today he held a meeting on the security situation in some of our regions.

The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, reported on counteraction to Russian agent networks and collaborators in frontline, border regions and in the south of our country. It was also confirmed that some individuals had Russian citizenship — appropriate decisions were prepared regarding them. He signed the decree. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The situation in the Dnipro region was also in the spotlight.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the regional military administration, for his effective work in this area and set the following tasks for him.

Zelensky promised to soon make public the documents of his latest decisions.

We remind you that an electronic petition calling for the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship from the Mayor of Odessa, Hennadiy Trukhanov, which was registered the day before on the website of the President of Ukraine, gained the necessary number of votes for consideration in a matter of hours.

The initiator of the petition reminded that Gennady Trukhanov has a passport of a Russian citizen and a Russian tax number.