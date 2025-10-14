On October 14, the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, officially confirmed that at noon the Russian army covered the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with fire. According to the latest data, an elderly woman and a man were killed, and another civilian was seriously injured.
Points of attention
- Doctors are fighting for the life of a man with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds, further emphasizing the severity of the situation.
- The attack underscores the ongoing turmoil in the region and the urgent need for international intervention to protect civilians and restore peace.
Russians continue to kill peaceful Ukrainians
According to Alexander Prokudin, an elderly woman died as a result of the Russian attack.
In addition, he confirmed that there are victims in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson — it was there that a man born in 1980 received fatal injuries.
The ambulance crew immediately provided assistance to three civilians — a 57-year-old man and women aged 60 and 62 — on the spot. They were diagnosed with contusions, explosive and closed head injuries.
As previously mentioned, on the morning of October 14, Russian invaders attacked the humanitarian mission of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Belozersk community of the Kherson region.
