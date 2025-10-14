Russians killed two civilians in Kherson
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
On October 14, the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, officially confirmed that at noon the Russian army covered the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with fire. According to the latest data, an elderly woman and a man were killed, and another civilian was seriously injured.

  • Doctors are fighting for the life of a man with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds, further emphasizing the severity of the situation.
  • The attack underscores the ongoing turmoil in the region and the urgent need for international intervention to protect civilians and restore peace.

Russians continue to kill peaceful Ukrainians

According to Alexander Prokudin, an elderly woman died as a result of the Russian attack.

My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Also, at this moment, doctors are fighting for the life of a 55-year-old man who suffered an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the head, arm, and chest. His condition is serious.

In addition, he confirmed that there are victims in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson — it was there that a man born in 1980 received fatal injuries.

The ambulance crew immediately provided assistance to three civilians — a 57-year-old man and women aged 60 and 62 — on the spot. They were diagnosed with contusions, explosive and closed head injuries.

As previously mentioned, on the morning of October 14, Russian invaders attacked the humanitarian mission of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Belozersk community of the Kherson region.

As a result of the attack, one car burned down, the other was seriously damaged. Two cars managed to escape the shelling. The people in the convoy were not injured.

