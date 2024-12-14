This is treason. Macron publicly addressed the Georgian authorities

French leader Emmanuel Macron explained his stance on the actions of the pro-Russian authorities in Georgia, which have abandoned their course towards the European Union.

Macron reacted to the events in Georgia

The statement by the president of the republic came on the eve of the first anniversary of Georgia's granting of candidate status to the EU and mass anti-government protests.

Emmanuel Macron stressed that there is still a path that meets the country's European aspirations. Moreover, it remains open.

Against this background, the politician called for continuing the "polite dialogue" with all political forces and public organizations.

According to the French leader, this dialogue is the responsibility of every Georgian.

It should give Georgians the opportunity to take their destiny into their own hands again. This path is yours. Therefore, I have great confidence in the Georgian people and all those who cherish this honorable European path and who do not want to succumb to intimidation, propaganda, cyberattacks, and information manipulation. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Macron called on the pro-Russian authorities of Georgia to stop

According to the French leader, he supports the Georgian people, who do not give up and continue to fight for their freedom.

"This is a betrayal of the European aspirations of the Georgian people, enshrined in the Georgian constitution. It is unacceptable," Macron stressed.

He also called for doing everything possible to prevent the Kremlin from destroying Georgia's European dream, because this choice of the European path is a sovereign decision of free people.

And this decision to join the European family is being peacefully expressed today in Tbilisi and in several dozen cities across the country, the French president added.

As you know, since November 28, large-scale protests have been ongoing in Georgia against the current government's halt to European integration.