French leader Emmanuel Macron explained his stance on the actions of the pro-Russian authorities in Georgia, which have abandoned their course towards the European Union.
Macron reacted to the events in Georgia
The statement by the president of the republic came on the eve of the first anniversary of Georgia's granting of candidate status to the EU and mass anti-government protests.
Emmanuel Macron stressed that there is still a path that meets the country's European aspirations. Moreover, it remains open.
Against this background, the politician called for continuing the "polite dialogue" with all political forces and public organizations.
According to the French leader, this dialogue is the responsibility of every Georgian.
Macron called on the pro-Russian authorities of Georgia to stop
According to the French leader, he supports the Georgian people, who do not give up and continue to fight for their freedom.
He also called for doing everything possible to prevent the Kremlin from destroying Georgia's European dream, because this choice of the European path is a sovereign decision of free people.
As you know, since November 28, large-scale protests have been ongoing in Georgia against the current government's halt to European integration.
