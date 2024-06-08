Time: US gradually lifting restrictions on support for Ukraine

Against the background of Russia's continuation of the criminal war against Ukraine, the US and its allies are gradually lifting the imposed restrictions on support for Kyiv, taking a particular risk.

Allies are raising the stakes in support of Ukraine as the war continues

The publication notes that the United States has recently allowed Ukraine to use American weapons to strike targets on the territory of Russia.

In addition, NATO military instructors should soon appear in Ukraine to conduct training for the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The authors of the article note that even six months ago, Western partners refused to expand the formats of support to Ukraine, but the recent successes of the occupation army of the Russian Federation at the front forced the allies and the USA to abandon the so-called established "red lines".

Also, the fear of the further advance of Russian troops this summer has made Western leaders worry that Ukraine may lose the war if they do not take urgent and decisive measures, the publication says.

At the same time, it is noted that the White House has concluded that most of the cynical threats of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin have no factual basis.

Putin has done very little to provoke a wider war. In part, this may be due to the fact that Washington seems to have expressed its "red lines" to Russia, the authors of the material suggest.

It is noted that US President Joe Biden is currently taking a greater risk in relations with Russia.

The article's authors assume that a new security package for Ukraine will probably be announced during the NATO summit in Washington.

Nevertheless, there is a real and growing risk of conflict between Russia and the US and other NATO members. Western leaders cannot expect Putin to sit idly by when all his bluffs are exposed. He is not going to launch a frontal attack on a NATO country, but the risk of increasingly aggressive and destructive Russian cyberattacks is growing, and the Kremlin may find other ways to make life difficult for NATO countries. There is also the obvious risk that Ukraine could use Western weapons for attacks that (accidentally or intentionally) would hit the Russian civilian population. Or that NATO instructors will die as a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine. Any of these scenarios will lead to further escalation, the journalists of the publication warn.

How does the White House feel about NATO allies sending military instructors to Ukraine?

According to Politico journalists, during a telephone conversation, President Joe Biden did not support French leader Emmanuel Macron's decision to send French military instructors to Ukraine.

The article's authors, citing two American officials, noted that in a conversation with Macron, Biden expressed concern about the potential consequences of sending troops from any NATO country to where they could be in the line of fire and lead to an escalation of the conflict.

The article notes that Biden and Macron's conversation ended without an agreed-upon solution to this issue.

As the publication points out, Biden and Macron disagree on several important issues.

The French president planned for himself the role of a supporter of European self-sufficiency and self-determination.

At the same time, the White House considers him something like a "Joker" in the cards, which makes the Biden administration nervous.