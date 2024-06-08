Against the background of Russia's continuation of the criminal war against Ukraine, the US and its allies are gradually lifting the imposed restrictions on support for Kyiv, taking a particular risk.
Points of attention
- The US and its allies are lifting restrictions on support for Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression.
- New opportunities for Ukraine to use American weapons and receive NATO military instructors.
- There are risks of further escalation of the conflict between Russia, the USA and NATO due to the resumption of military aid to Ukraine.
- Joe Biden is taking risks in relations with Russia, which could lead to armed conflicts.
- Disagreements between the leaders of NATO countries regarding sending military instructors to Ukraine may lead to adverse consequences.
Allies are raising the stakes in support of Ukraine as the war continues
The publication notes that the United States has recently allowed Ukraine to use American weapons to strike targets on the territory of Russia.
In addition, NATO military instructors should soon appear in Ukraine to conduct training for the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The authors of the article note that even six months ago, Western partners refused to expand the formats of support to Ukraine, but the recent successes of the occupation army of the Russian Federation at the front forced the allies and the USA to abandon the so-called established "red lines".
At the same time, it is noted that the White House has concluded that most of the cynical threats of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin have no factual basis.
It is noted that US President Joe Biden is currently taking a greater risk in relations with Russia.
The article's authors assume that a new security package for Ukraine will probably be announced during the NATO summit in Washington.
How does the White House feel about NATO allies sending military instructors to Ukraine?
According to Politico journalists, during a telephone conversation, President Joe Biden did not support French leader Emmanuel Macron's decision to send French military instructors to Ukraine.
The article's authors, citing two American officials, noted that in a conversation with Macron, Biden expressed concern about the potential consequences of sending troops from any NATO country to where they could be in the line of fire and lead to an escalation of the conflict.
The article notes that Biden and Macron's conversation ended without an agreed-upon solution to this issue.
As the publication points out, Biden and Macron disagree on several important issues.
The French president planned for himself the role of a supporter of European self-sufficiency and self-determination.
At the same time, the White House considers him something like a "Joker" in the cards, which makes the Biden administration nervous.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-