US to hand over a new $225 million aid package to Ukraine

The United States of America will provide military aid to Ukraine of about 225 million dollars.
Points of attention
- The United States handed Ukraine a 225 million-dollar military aid package, which includes ammunition and equipment for high-precision systems.
- France will provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets and train Ukrainian pilots.
- Italy will hand over the second SAMP/T air defence system to Ukraine, strengthening the country's defence capabilities.
- Strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities will help ensure regional security and stability in the face of an aggravating conflict with Russia.
What is known about the new US aid to Ukraine
The package is expected to include munitions for highly mobile artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), mortar systems, and a range of artillery shells.
The new aid package is part of the president's arms reduction authority, which allows systems and munitions to be removed from existing US stockpiles so they can quickly be deployed to the front.
AR interlocutors added that the aid package also includes missiles for the HAWK air defence system, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, 155-mm howitzers, armoured vehicles, trailers, patrol boats and a wide range of other equipment.
What assistance should Ukraine receive?
On June 6, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country would hand over Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine. In addition, France will train Ukrainian pilots to fly these fighters.
Earlier it became known that Italy will transfer to Ukraine the second SAMP/T air defense system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Antonio Tajani. The system will be included in the new — already ninth — aid package to Ukraine from Italy. It is at the stage of preparation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-