US to hand over a new $225 million aid package to Ukraine

The United States of America will provide military aid to Ukraine of about 225 million dollars.

What is known about the new US aid to Ukraine

The package is expected to include munitions for highly mobile artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), mortar systems, and a range of artillery shells.

The new aid package is part of the president's arms reduction authority, which allows systems and munitions to be removed from existing US stockpiles so they can quickly be deployed to the front.

AR interlocutors added that the aid package also includes missiles for the HAWK air defence system, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, 155-mm howitzers, armoured vehicles, trailers, patrol boats and a wide range of other equipment.

What assistance should Ukraine receive?

On June 6, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country would hand over Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine. In addition, France will train Ukrainian pilots to fly these fighters.