US to sent additional $2 billion in aid to Ukraine, Blinken says

The US has allocated a new package of financial aid to Ukraine. The funds will be used to purchase weapons for the Ukrainian army.
United States will provide Ukraine with $2 billion in aid
The new tranche of aid from the US will be used to strengthen the Ukrainian army.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced this during a briefing with the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, on May 15 in Kyiv.
As the US Secretary of State noted, the funds will be allocated through the defence industry fund. This will help Ukraine purchase the necessary weapons, and it will also be an investment in Ukraine's military-industrial complex.
Blinken added that funds from the new package of financial assistance could also be used to purchase weapons in other countries.
US plans to provide Ukraine with another Patriot air defence system — Bloomberg
The United States is considering transferring another battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine to strengthen air defence.
Sources say the US is considering supplying the Patriot battery along with the radars. Ukraine's European allies are also working on plans to send Kyiv additional air defence systems from their stockpiles, Bloomberg sources say.
The Patriot battery includes radars and control stations to detect, track and target enemy weapons, missile launchers and support vehicles. Funding for the new Patriot system is likely to come from the $61 billion aid package recently approved by Congress.
Strengthening the air defence of Ukraine is a priority for the White House after the approval of the national security package by Congress, the publication notes.
