To disrupt Moldova's European integration course. Russia has developed a brazen plan to interfere in the parliamentary elections

Russia has developed a plan to interfere in the parliamentary elections in Moldova and intends to disrupt the country's course towards integration with the EU.

According to documents obtained by the agency, the strategy was agreed upon by the Kremlin back in the spring and is aimed at reducing the chances of President Maia Sandu's Action and Solidarity party in the September 28 vote.

The ultimate goal is said to be the removal of Sandu and the coming to power of pro-Russian forces.

Moldova, located between Ukraine and Romania, is seen as a key geopolitical flashpoint. A year ago, the country held a referendum on EU membership, which was accompanied by accusations of Russian interference.

The documents show that Russia is prepared to employ a wide range of tactics, from recruiting Moldovans abroad to vote at polling stations to organizing protests and a large-scale disinformation campaign on social media. Share

The Kremlin also plans to use compromising material to pressure officials and disrupt the work of electoral bodies. It is planned to spread fake news via Telegram, TikTok, Facebook, and even call centers.

President Maia Sandu warned:

The Kremlin's goal is clear — to seize Moldova through elections, use us against Ukraine, and turn us into a springboard for hybrid attacks on the European Union. Maya Sandu President of Moldova

Moldovan police are actively fighting disinformation and vote-buying schemes. In August, authorities blocked hundreds of TikTok accounts and in September seized more than $300,000 in a voter-buying case.

The EU expressed support for Chisinau, and the leaders of France, Germany, and Poland visited Moldova in late August, stating the importance of maintaining the European course.

European officials believe Russia has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on election interference. They say the Kremlin intends not only to strengthen pro-Russian forces but also to create the appearance of competition to weaken Sandu's position.