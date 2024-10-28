To support Ukraine. Britain introduced new sanctions against Russia

On October 28, the British government introduced new sanctions against Russia for its attempts to undermine and destabilize Ukraine and its democracy.
Britain has adopted sanctions against Russia
As part of today's package, Britain has imposed sanctions against three Russian agencies and their senior managers who are trying to undermine and destabilize Ukraine and its democracy.
It is noted that the Russian IT company Social Design Agency (SDA) receives the task and is financed directly by the Russian authorities.
Together with its partner company Structura, it attempted to carry out a series of intervention operations aimed at undermining democracy and weakening international support for Ukraine.
It even made SDA consider buying views on social media.
In addition, these firms and their managers are responsible for a huge online malicious network, also commonly known as "Doppelganger", which floods social networks with fake posts, forged documents and deepfakes.
This tactic is aimed at disguising the truth about Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and diverting attention from the true nature of the war.
It is noted that the covert actions of Russian companies are part of a coordinated effort to use deceptive information operations to undermine democracy in order to achieve their goals.
What is known about the new large-scale sanctions of Britain against the shadow fleet of the Russia
On October 17, the British government announced the largest package of sanctions against oil tankers of the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation.
It is noted that new sanctions have been imposed against 18 vessels. Thus, the total number of ships of the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation, which are under British sanctions, will increase to 43 units.
It is noted that the vessels were prohibited from accessing the seaports of Great Britain, as well as from using the country's key maritime services.
