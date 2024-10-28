To support Ukraine. Britain introduced new sanctions against Russia

On October 28, the British government introduced new sanctions against Russia for its attempts to undermine and destabilize Ukraine and its democracy.

Britain has adopted sanctions against Russia

Putin is so desperate to undermine European support for Ukraine that he is now resorting to clumsy, ineffective efforts to try to foment unrest. Today's sanctions send a clear message; we will not tolerate your lies and interference. Putin's desperate attempts to divide us are failing. We will restrain the Kremlin and stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes," said the head of the British Foreign Ministry, David Lammy.

As part of today's package, Britain has imposed sanctions against three Russian agencies and their senior managers who are trying to undermine and destabilize Ukraine and its democracy.

It is noted that the Russian IT company Social Design Agency (SDA) receives the task and is financed directly by the Russian authorities.

Together with its partner company Structura, it attempted to carry out a series of intervention operations aimed at undermining democracy and weakening international support for Ukraine.

This year, the SDA also tried to incite protests in six European countries. However, despite the fact that the Russians are pouring money into the activities of these malicious organizations, their bots and fake sites have only limited interaction.

It even made SDA consider buying views on social media.

In addition, these firms and their managers are responsible for a huge online malicious network, also commonly known as "Doppelganger", which floods social networks with fake posts, forged documents and deepfakes.

This tactic is aimed at disguising the truth about Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and diverting attention from the true nature of the war.

It is noted that the covert actions of Russian companies are part of a coordinated effort to use deceptive information operations to undermine democracy in order to achieve their goals.

The agency noted that these new sanctions demonstrate that, no matter how desperate Russian interference has become, the UK is committed to taking action against Russia's manipulation of information.

What is known about the new large-scale sanctions of Britain against the shadow fleet of the Russia

On October 17, the British government announced the largest package of sanctions against oil tankers of the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that new sanctions have been imposed against 18 vessels. Thus, the total number of ships of the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation, which are under British sanctions, will increase to 43 units.

It is noted that the vessels were prohibited from accessing the seaports of Great Britain, as well as from using the country's key maritime services.