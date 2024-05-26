Officials of the criminal Kremlin regime under the leadership of dictator Vladimir Putin own real estate in London worth tens of millions of dollars.

What is known about the real estate of Putin's entourage in London

Journalists of the publication found ten real estate properties owned by Russia in the most elite areas of the British capital.

It is emphasized that the identified real estate is in a neglected state. According to the neighbours, some of the houses have been empty for several years in a row, but before that, Russians lived there.

At the same time, the documents on ownership of some real estate objects contain a warning that they cannot be sold without the consent of Ukraine.

What is known about the addresses of some of the real estate objects owned by Russia in London

In particular, one of the houses owned by the aggressor country is located near the cemetery where Karl Marx is buried, and the Hampstead Heath ponds on a hill in the north of London.

The house is abandoned. The path and driveway are overgrown with weeds, and the black metal gate is padlocked.

Neighbours note that they periodically have to call the trade delegation to ask them to deal with the trees.

About 80 yards around the corner is another Russian-owned property.

The garden was overgrown with grass and wildflowers, and the paint on the outer walls was peeling. It is one of four houses on a private estate believed to be owned by Russia.

The neighbour said that the nearby Russian trade delegation occasionally sends someone to cut the grass.

The house is valued at around £2.3 million. One of the neighbours said that in the last 35 years, she had not seen anyone come in or out.

"We heard stories about how people, having entered houses in this area, found surveillance equipment in the attic," said another neighbour. Share

Another house is in Kensington. Its value is estimated at 1.86 million dollars.

Indoor plants grow in the courtyard of the red brick building, and a Volkswagen with diplomatic license plates is parked.

A mural is painted on the wall leading to the front door. Two video cameras are installed on it, and a gold plaque confirms that the building is the "permanent representation of the Russian Federation to the international maritime organization."

A middle-aged man with a Russian accent, wearing a white vest, confirmed that he works for the international maritime organization on behalf of Russia.

He also said that the building still belongs to the Russian Federation, and its residents are Russians "from top to bottom."

Another house in Holland Park is valued at more than 2 million dollars.