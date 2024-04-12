Top NATO commander discloses formula for Ukraine's victory in war against Russia

Providing all essential military aid, primarily artillery ammunition, is the key to Ukraine's victory in the war against the Russian Federation. The Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, expressed this opinion.

Why the USA has no right to stop aid to Ukraine

According to the general, the Russian-Ukrainian war is increasingly becoming a competition between the countries' industrial military complexes.

With such a warning, he spoke on the issue of AFU to the US House of Representatives.

Christopher Cavoli points out that Ukraine "almost completely" depends on the help of its allies.

According to him, if Washington officials stop supporting Ukraine, then Ukraine may lose.

He also added that the Russian Federation is a "chronic threat" to the United States, which means that the American people have no right to abandon Kyiv at will.

How Ukraine can win a war with Russia

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe expressed "absolute" confidence that Ukraine can defeat the Russian Federation on the battlefield.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine need a lot of ammunition for this because the Ukrainians have "skill and determination."

Christopher Cavoli pointed out, under the conditions of the proper level of production, the side that has more determination will win — "and it will be Ukraine."