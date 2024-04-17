Top Ukrainian official says Kyiv wants to sign with US "a perfect" security agreement

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, held a working meeting on the preparation of a security agreement with the United States.

What is known about the security agreement between the USA and Ukraine

As the President's Office statement reported, the delegation members attended the meeting and participated in negotiations on developing bilateral and multilateral international agreements between Ukraine and other states on security guarantees.

This agreement should be a model that considers the United States' actual capabilities and the best elements of security agreements already signed by Ukraine. Andriy Yermak Head of President's Office

The meeting participants discussed the main elements of the future document, the strengths of the nine already concluded security agreements, and the algorithm of actions immediately after Congress approves military aid to Ukraine.

The American and Ukrainian sides held two rounds of negotiations on the security agreement. They agreed on actions to prepare for the next meeting, which will make it possible to make progress on the text of the draft document.

The US agreement with Ukraine should work no worse than the US memorandum with Israel, which confirmed the effectiveness of the allies' joint actions during the recent repulsion of Iran's attack on Israel, Yermak added. Share

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said the security agreement with the USA could be signed only after supporting aid funding for Ukraine is approved.

Security Guarantees for Ukraine

In March 2023, Zelenskyi said that if Ukraine cannot become a member of NATO during the war, it would like to receive strategic security guarantees.

On July 11-12, a summit of G7 leaders took place in Vilnius. At it, the presidents of the European Council, the European Commission and representatives of the Group of Seven countries agreed on the initiative of the "Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine".

Each country will cooperate with Ukraine on specific long-term obligations and agreements in security.