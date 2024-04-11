Ukraine, Latvia sign security agreement

What is known about the signed agreement with Latvia

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced, Latvia has pledged to provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of GDP every year. It has committed ten years to support Ukraine in cyber defence, demining, and unmanned technologies.

Latvia will also contribute to Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO.

Thank you friendly Latvia! This is precisely the specificity and predictability that our struggle for freedom and independence needs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote. Share

Security Guarantees for Ukraine

At the Vilnius NATO summit, the G7 countries signed a declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine, which was later joined by many other countries.

The agreement refers not only to military aid but also to financial and economic support and the restoration of Ukraine. In particular, a guarantee of assistance to our country in the event of repeated aggression by the Russian Federation is envisaged.

Among the countries that have signed an agreement on security guarantees with Ukraine:

Great Britain;

Canada;

Germany;

France;

Denmark;

Italy;

Finland;

The Netherlands.

In particular, the other day, Ukraine and Portugal agreed to start negotiations to sign a bilateral security agreement.