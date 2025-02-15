Tragedy at the train station. Large-scale anti-government action continues in Serbia

On February 15, tens of thousands of students took to the largest anti-government protest in the Serbian city of Kragujevac following the train station tragedy last November.
- Large-scale anti-government protests in Serbia have escalated following the train station tragedy in Novi Sad, with protesters demanding justice and accountability.
- Students from all over the country have joined the demonstrations, blocking roads and seizing university buildings to push for the release of documents related to the roof collapse and increased funding for higher education.
- The protests pose a significant challenge to President Aleksandar Vucic's authority, with resignations of top officials and ongoing indictments failing to quell the unrest.
Large-scale protests continue in Serbia
In the three months since 15 people died when a roof collapsed at a newly renovated train station in the city of Novi Sad, mass demonstrations have grown into the largest protest movement in Serbia in years and pose the most serious threat to populist President Aleksandar Vucic's decade-long hold on power.
On Saturday morning, despite the low temperatures, students arrived in Kragujevac from all over the country, including on foot from Belgrade, 140 km away. They carried national flags, beat drums and blew whistles. The locals welcomed them with joy and support.
The protesters planned to block one of the city's main boulevards for 3:15 p.m. as a symbolic tribute to the victims. They observed 15 minutes of silence in memory of the dead.
Students are demanding that the authorities release documents regarding the station roof collapse, justice for those responsible, the dropping of charges against the demonstrators, and an increase in the budget for higher education.
Recall that on November 1, 2024, part of the outer roof of the railway station in the Serbian city of Novi Sad collapsed, killing 15 people.
On November 3, hundreds of activists gathered in Belgrade for a protest. Protesters accused the country's authorities of negligence and corruption and chanted: "Arrest (President Aleksandar — ed.) Vucic!"
