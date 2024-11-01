In Serbia, part of the roof of the railway station collapsed, killing more than 10 people

In the city of Novi Sad in the north of Serbia, part of the outer roof of the railway station collapsed on November 1. So far, 13 people have died.

According to the emergency services, part of the outer roof collapsed today at the railway station in the city of Novi Sad in the north of Serbia.

Footage posted on social media shows several ambulances and fire trucks at the scene near the train station.

It is known about 13 dead people — they were pulled out from under the rubble throughout the day and into the evening. Share

In the afternoon, rescuers freed two women who were trapped under the rubble. According to the head of the medical center of Voivodeship, where they were taken, they were in critical condition.

Luka Čaušić, who heads the Ministry of Internal Affairs' emergency management center, said that the rescue operation is complicated by the heavy weight of concrete and will continue into the night.

The collapse of the 35-meter roof occurred at noon local time.

The railway station in the city of Novi Sad reopened in July after three years of renovation work. Construction work in some parts of the station is still ongoing. Reconstruction of the building was completed this summer, but the part of the roof that collapsed was not reconstructed.

Nezapamćena tragedija za #NoviSad

Obrušen je betonski krov na železničkoj stanici.

Povređena i deca i odrasli... pic.twitter.com/hBfppdT1sN — Bora Novaković (@bora_novakovic) November 1, 2024

What is known about the collapse of the bridge near Smolensk

In the Smolensk region, the Panin bridge, which formed the main transport corridor between Russia and Belarus, collapsed.

According to Russian mass media, at least three people were injured as a result of the collapse of the bridge.

It is noted that the victims were in a car and a truck that were on the bridge at the time of the collapse.