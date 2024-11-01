In Serbia, part of the roof of the railway station collapsed, killing more than 10 people

In the city of Novi Sad in the north of Serbia, part of the outer roof of the railway station collapsed on November 1. So far, 13 people have died.
Points of attention
- The collapse of the railway station roof in Novi Sad, Serbia, resulted in the tragic loss of 13 lives.
- The rescue operation faces challenges due to the heavy weight of concrete, but efforts continue to search for victims.
- The railway station had recently reopened after renovations, with ongoing reconstruction work in certain sections where the roof collapse occurred.
- In a separate incident, the Panin bridge in the Smolensk region, serving as a key transport link between Russia and Belarus, collapsed, causing injuries to several individuals.
- The impact of infrastructure failures like these highlights the importance of stringent safety measures and maintenance protocols to prevent tragic accidents.
A tragedy occurred at the station in Novi Sad: there are victims
According to the emergency services, part of the outer roof collapsed today at the railway station in the city of Novi Sad in the north of Serbia.
Footage posted on social media shows several ambulances and fire trucks at the scene near the train station.
In the afternoon, rescuers freed two women who were trapped under the rubble. According to the head of the medical center of Voivodeship, where they were taken, they were in critical condition.
Luka Čaušić, who heads the Ministry of Internal Affairs' emergency management center, said that the rescue operation is complicated by the heavy weight of concrete and will continue into the night.
The collapse of the 35-meter roof occurred at noon local time.
The railway station in the city of Novi Sad reopened in July after three years of renovation work. Construction work in some parts of the station is still ongoing. Reconstruction of the building was completed this summer, but the part of the roof that collapsed was not reconstructed.
Nezapamćena tragedija za #NoviSad— Bora Novaković (@bora_novakovic) November 1, 2024
Obrušen je betonski krov na železničkoj stanici.
Povređena i deca i odrasli... pic.twitter.com/hBfppdT1sN
What is known about the collapse of the bridge near Smolensk
In the Smolensk region, the Panin bridge, which formed the main transport corridor between Russia and Belarus, collapsed.
According to Russian mass media, at least three people were injured as a result of the collapse of the bridge.
It is noted that the victims were in a car and a truck that were on the bridge at the time of the collapse.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-