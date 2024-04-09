Bridge collapses in Russian Smolensk region, blocking key transport corridor with Belarus

In the Smolensk region, the Panin bridge, which formed the main transport corridor between Russia and Belarus, collapsed.

What is known about the collapse of the bridge near Smolensk

According to Russian mass media, at least three people were injured as a result of the collapse of the bridge.

It is noted that the victims were in a car and a truck that was on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

The bridge passed over the Moscow-Minsk railway tracks — the main transport corridor between the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation is blocked, NEXTA Live reports.

Russian Telegram channels report that a woman died as a result of the Panin bridge collapse.

Later, it became known that the number of victims increased to six people.

As a result of the collapse of the bridge, the railway track was damaged. Trains are stopped. The cause of the incident has not yet been reported

What is known about other incidents on the territory of Russia

In the Kaliningrad region, a large-scale fire broke out on the missile ship of the criminal army of the Russian Federation "Serpukhov".

The fire on the ship happened on April 7.

It is emphasized that this is a small missile ship of project 21631, "Buyan-M", the fifth ship of this series.

According to preliminary data, the vessel's fire occurred while it was at the Baltiysk naval base in the Kaliningrad region of Russia. The reasons for the "Serpukhov" fire have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) representatives noted that the fire on the missile ship "Serpukhov" was caused by a successful special operation they conducted.

Intelligence clarified that the fire destroyed the means of communication and automation of the ship.