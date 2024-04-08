Russia asks Kazakhstan for 100,000 tons of gasoline in case of shortage

The Russian Federation wants to buy 100,000 tons of gasoline from Kazakhstan in case of emergency. The shortage of fuel in Russia is exacerbated by Ukrainian drone attacks and disruptions in the work of local refineries.

Russia can supply gasoline from Kazakhstan

Moscow asked Kazakhstan to create an emergency reserve of 100,000 metric tons of gasoline ready for delivery to Russia.

One of the sources of Reuters reported that the agreement on the use of reserves for Russia has already been agreed.

Neighboring Belarus has also agreed to help Russia with gasoline supplies.

As of the end of March, as a result of drone attacks, about 14% of Russian primary oil refining facilities were disabled. So far, the authorities say that the situation on the domestic fuel markets is stable, and the reserves are quite large.

Russia is usually a net fuel exporter and supplier to international markets, but refinery outages are forcing oil companies to import.

Moscow imposed a ban on gasoline exports for six months from March 1 to prevent acute fuel shortages, although it does not extend to the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Kazakhstan, and some countries, such as Mongolia, with which it has intergovernmental agreements on the supply of fuel.

Last week, the Orsk refinery in the Urals halted production due to massive flooding that also affected Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan, the world's largest landlocked country, has also restricted fuel exports until the end of the year, except for humanitarian purposes.

According to the sources, the stocks of Ai-92 gasoline in Kazakhstan as of April 5 amounted to 307.7 thousand tons, and the stocks of Ai-95 gasoline — 58 thousand tons. The stocks of diesel fuel amounted to 435.3 thousand tons, and the stocks of aviation fuel — 101 thousand tons .

However, traders said the ban could be extended if the situation in Russia worsens.

Drone strikes on Russian refineries

Since January, Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, striking major oil refineries with the aim of harming the supply of the Russian army.

Recently, the Financial Times reported that the US allegedly called on Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. Washington fears that strikes on Russian refineries could lead to an increase in global oil and gasoline prices.

In turn, the Deputy PM of Ukraine Olha Stefanyshyn stated that refineries on the territory of Russia are legitimate targets of Ukraine from a military point of view. By striking these facilities, the Defense Forces are acting according to the best NATO standards, the official added.

The Ukrainian presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, stated that Ukraine had not received calls from the US to stop attacks by Russian oil refineries.

Why Russia may launch an invasion of Kazakhstan

In an interview with Online.UA, a volunteer from Kazakhstan, a serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Zhasulan "Jazz" Duisembin, warned that the threat of an attack by the Russian Federation on his country really exists.

According to the fighter, Putin is most interested in getting the resources available in Kazakhstan.

In addition, the dictator may realise that he will never defeat Ukraine on the battlefield, so he will choose a new victim for himself and for Russia.