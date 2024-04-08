According to the director of energy programs of the Razumkov Center, Volodymyr Omelchenko, further attacks by Ukrainian drones on oil refineries in Russia can provoke a global crisis in the sphere of oil production in the aggressor country.

How Ukraine can provoke a global oil crisis in Russia

Omelchenko emphasized that for a global crisis in the field of oil production in Russia, it is necessary to completely destroy 3-4 refineries every month.

In total, there are more than 30 large oil refineries in Russia. Their total capacity is 330 million tons. Of all these refineries, more than 70% are located in the European part of Russia. Ukraine attacked 13 refineries, 9 of them were damaged... That is, Ukraine "helped" the Russian Federation to get rid of more than 14% of all capacities of its own refineries, the expert explains. Share

According to him, Russia produces more than 45 million tons of gasoline, and consumes 38 million tons of gasoline, so there is already a certain shortage of petroleum products in the country.

At the same time, they have no problems with diesel fuel, as more than 80 million tons are produced and 40 million are consumed

Therefore, there is no need to have any illusions that the Russian Federation will now have a fuel crisis. However, in order for the Russian Federation to reach the crisis point of no return, it is necessary to destroy 3-4 refineries every month. Only under such conditions will a global oil crisis occur in Russia, the analyst noted. Share

Will Ukraine continue attacks on Russian refineries?

According to Andrii Yusov, representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military will continue to strike strategic objects on the territory of Russia after a series of successful attacks on oil refineries in Tatarstan.

Yusov noted that the radius of Ukrainian military attacks on strategic objects on the territory of the aggressor country is constantly increasing.