According to the director of energy programs of the Razumkov Center, Volodymyr Omelchenko, further attacks by Ukrainian drones on oil refineries in Russia can provoke a global crisis in the sphere of oil production in the aggressor country.
How Ukraine can provoke a global oil crisis in Russia
Omelchenko emphasized that for a global crisis in the field of oil production in Russia, it is necessary to completely destroy 3-4 refineries every month.
According to him, Russia produces more than 45 million tons of gasoline, and consumes 38 million tons of gasoline, so there is already a certain shortage of petroleum products in the country.
At the same time, they have no problems with diesel fuel, as more than 80 million tons are produced and 40 million are consumed
Will Ukraine continue attacks on Russian refineries?
According to Andrii Yusov, representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military will continue to strike strategic objects on the territory of Russia after a series of successful attacks on oil refineries in Tatarstan.
Yusov noted that the radius of Ukrainian military attacks on strategic objects on the territory of the aggressor country is constantly increasing.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-