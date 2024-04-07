Orsk oil refinery in Russia stopped working due to a dam breach

Russia's Orsk continues to flood after a dam burst. Now the oil refinery has stopped working there.

A large oil refinery in Russia stopped due to a dam breach

The Russian mass media, with reference to the press service of the Orsknefteorgsintez plant, reported that the shutdown of the plant should prevent environmental risks.

They added that such a decision was prompted by the need to comply with safety regulations.

The Orsk Refinery has suspended work due to an abnormal flood in order to avoid environmental risks and to comply with safety procedures.

"Orsknefteorgsintez" is one of the leading oil refineries in Russia. Its capacity is about 6.6 million tons per year. The plant also produces gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, and jet fuel.

The network reports that the water reached the territory several kilometers from the refinery.

Dam breach in Orsk: what is known

On April 5, a dam on the Ural River burst in Orsk, Orenburg Region, Russia.

Thousands of houses are at risk of flooding. Local authorities have declared an evacuation and a federal state of emergency.

Russian services say that the water level continues to rise.

On April 6, an earth dam on the Ural River broke again. In Orsk, the light and partly the gas went out.