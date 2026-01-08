Tragedy in Minneapolis. US immigration agent shoots woman dead

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in her car in Minneapolis on January 7 during an immigration enforcement operation.

US immigration agent shoots woman dead in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey strongly rejected the Trump administration's claim that the agent fired in self-defense, saying that video of the shooting directly contradicted what he called the government's "blatant lies."

They are already trying to present this as an act of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everyone straight up — this is nonsense.

Homeland Security Secretary Christie Noem said at a press conference that ICE officers responded to the vehicle when they were being pursued by a "mob of agitators."

She added that one of the protesters blocked an ICE vehicle and refused to follow orders.

"Then she started using her car as a weapon and tried to run over a law enforcement officer," Noem said at a press conference, saying the car hit the officer. Share

The official described it as domestic terrorism and said the act was being investigated by the FBI.

State officials said they would launch their own investigation.

The Minnesota City Council identified the deceased woman as Renee Nicole Goode and stressed that she "was caring for her neighbors this morning, and today her life was taken by the federal government."

Videos of the shooting posted on social media have cast doubt on the government's version.

In one video, a maroon Honda SUV, partially blocking the road, tried to let another vehicle through. Three agents surrounded the vehicle, demanding the driver get out.

The car then begins to move forward, seemingly trying to get away from the officers, but one of the agents in front of the car pulls out a gun, steps back, and shoots three times. Share

It is unclear from the video whether the car hit the officer, but the agent remained on his feet throughout the encounter, and the car accelerates after the shots are fired and crashes into parked cars and a power pole.