Train crash in Spain: dozens killed in train collision

The death toll from the derailment of two passenger trains in southern Spain on the evening of January 18 has risen to 39.

39 people killed in train crash in Spain

Spanish broadcaster RTVE, citing police sources, reported 39 dead and 152 injured.

Also, according to the TV channel, more than 200 trains between Madrid and the southern region of Andalusia, including the major cities of Cordoba, Seville and Granada, were canceled on January 19.

In total, there were about 400 passengers on the two trains, most of them Spaniards returning to and from Madrid after the weekend.

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente said the cause of the accident was still unknown. Share

Todos los vídeos e imágenes que tenga estarán en este hilo. Si alguien tiene familiares y no puede contactar con ellos que me escriba por favor, aunque esto es una locura ahora mismo. pic.twitter.com/HyErECgYfj — Carmen (@eleanorinthesky) January 18, 2026

Meanwhile, the Office of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that the head of the country's government has canceled all planned events for Monday, January 19.