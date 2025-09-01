The fugitive ex-president, collaborator and traitor Viktor Yanukovych, who has been living in Russia for over 10 years, unexpectedly went public. In the spirit of Russian propaganda, he lied about his role in bringing Ukraine closer to Europe.

“Eurointegrator”: Yanukovych spoke about Ukraine, the EU and NATO

Yanukovych cynically stated that he had purposefully worked to bring Ukraine closer to the EU, but the Europeans allegedly behaved incorrectly.

"I led Ukraine into the European Union, but European countries behaved arrogantly, did not want to understand the economic situation in the country," Yanukovych lies. Share

In addition, the former president of Ukraine and politician convicted of high treason noted that he has always been a categorical and convinced opponent of Ukraine's accession to NATO.

And he added that Kyiv's entry into the alliance would be a disaster and a direct path to civil war.

Yanukovych made these statements against the backdrop of Putin's speech in China, where the Russian dictator stated that the West's attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO are one of the reasons for the "crisis in Ukraine."