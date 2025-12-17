Trump administration suspends a number of sanctions against Russian banks

The current US administration has issued General License GL-115C, which temporarily exempts a whole list of large Russian banks "related to civil nuclear energy" from US sanctions.

The US lifted sanctions on several Russian banks

The text of the document was published on December 17 on the official website of the US Treasury Department.

Except as provided in paragraph (c) of this General License, all transactions prohibited by Executive Order 14024 involving one or more of the entities listed above related to civil nuclear energy are permitted until 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on June 18, 2026.

At the same time, a list of organizations subject to the suspension of sanctions is determined:

Joint-Stock Company "Gazprombank";

State Corporation "Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Activity", "Vnesheconombank";

PJSC "Bank" Financial Corporation "Otkritie";

OJSC "Sovkombank";

PJSC "Sberbank of Russia";

PJSC "VTB Bank";

JSC "Alfa-Bank";

PJSC "Rossbank";

Bank Zenit PJSC;

PJSC "Bank of Saint Petersburg";

National Clearing Center (NCC);

Any organization in which one or more of the above-mentioned legal entities own, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, a stake of 50% or more;

Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

It is clarified that the term "civil nuclear energy-related" means operations carried out exclusively in support of civil nuclear projects initiated before November 21, 2024.