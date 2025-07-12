Trump announces 30% tariffs on goods from the EU and Mexico

US President Donald Trump has announced that 30% tariffs will be imposed on imports from the EU and Mexico starting August 1.

Trump imposes tariffs on goods from the EU and Mexico

Trump announced the decision on his social network Truth Social.

He said that starting August 1, the United States will begin applying 30% tariffs on imports from the European Union and Mexico.

A few days before, the American president announced that he would apply 35% tariffs on Canadian imports to the United States starting in August, and that he planned to apply tariffs of 15-20% to other trading partners.

US trade talks with Canada and the European Union are still going strong. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union is "working day and night" to reach an agreement. Share

The EU previously proposed to the US to impose a universal tariff of 10% on European goods with exceptions for some sectors.