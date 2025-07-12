Trump announces 30% tariffs on goods from the EU and Mexico
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

US President Donald Trump has announced that 30% tariffs will be imposed on imports from the EU and Mexico starting August 1.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump has announced 30% tariffs on imports from the EU and Mexico starting August 1, escalating trade tensions.
  • The European Union is preparing countermeasures in case no fair trade agreement is reached with the United States.

Trump imposes tariffs on goods from the EU and Mexico

Trump announced the decision on his social network Truth Social.

He said that starting August 1, the United States will begin applying 30% tariffs on imports from the European Union and Mexico.

A few days before, the American president announced that he would apply 35% tariffs on Canadian imports to the United States starting in August, and that he planned to apply tariffs of 15-20% to other trading partners.

US trade talks with Canada and the European Union are still going strong. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union is "working day and night" to reach an agreement.

The EU previously proposed to the US to impose a universal tariff of 10% on European goods with exceptions for some sectors.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said the EU is "ready to take countermeasures" against the US if a fair trade deal cannot be reached.

