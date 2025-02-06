Trump bans transgender men from participating in women's sports

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning biological men from participating in sports competitions on an equal basis with women.

Trump signs executive order banning transgender men from sports

"The Trump administration will protect the proud tradition of female athletes, and we will not allow men to beat, injure, or cheat our women and our girls. From now on, women's sports will be for women only," Trump said before signing the executive order at the White House on February 5. Share

He recalled that he considered the previous administration's gender policy to be a "militant transgender ideology."

According to Trump, “men posing as girls stole over 3,500 victories” and “intruded into over 11,000 competitions intended for women.”

He gave examples of cyclists and powerlifters who won by “posing as women.”

But all of that ends today,” Trump said, “because with this executive order, the war on women's sports is over. Donald Trump President of the United States

The innovation will affect the 2028 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles, White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said on the eve of the signing of the decree.

The president does expect the Olympic Committee and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to no longer allow men to participate in women's sports.

She also noted that Trump expects “a very public pressure campaign on these organizations” to force them “to do the right thing for women and girls across the country.”

Levitt added that the US president intends to meet with women who have suffered because such a decision was not made in the country earlier.

The executive order is for “immediate implementation” across the country. It threatens to cut off federal funding to any school that allows transgender women or girls to participate in sports competitions designated for women. Share

As Reuters notes, the decree is expected to be challenged in court. The number of athletes affected by the decree is a small number.

The president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association said in December that he was aware of fewer than 10 transgender athletes among the 520,000 athletes competing at the association's 1,100 member universities.

But the topic is popular with voters, who applauded Trump's mention of banning transgender athletes at his campaign rallies. He has repeatedly run television ads criticizing allowing transgender women and girls to compete in women's sports.

Polls have shown that a majority of Americans oppose transgender athletes competing alongside the gender they are not biologically assigned to.