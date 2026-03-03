Trump does not rule out "friendly takeover" of Cuba

US President Donald Trump has admitted the possibility of a "friendly" invasion of Cuba.

Trump announced a "friendly takeover" of Cuba

He told reporters about this before flying to Texas.

The US President said that the Cuban government is turning to the US because of its difficult situation.

The Cuban government is negotiating with us, and as you know, they are in a difficult position. They have no money, they have nothing right now. But they are negotiating with us, and perhaps we will carry out a friendly takeover of Cuba. Donald Trump President of the United States

The US President did not provide details about this idea, but noted that in this way Washington would help people who have left Cuba.

After many, many years, we had many years of dealing with Cuba. I've heard about Cuba since I was a child... We can do something good, I think, very positive for the people who have been expelled, or worse, from Cuba and who live here. Share

As a reminder, in late January, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency over Cuba, which would allow Washington to impose tariffs on countries that supply it with oil. Thus, the country found itself in a de facto fuel blockade.