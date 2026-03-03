Trump does not rule out "friendly takeover" of Cuba

US President Donald Trump has admitted the possibility of a "friendly" invasion of Cuba.
- Trump is considering a “friendly takeover” of Cuba as a way to support immigrants.
- The President emphasized the difficult situation of the Cuban population and the conduct of negotiations with the country.
Trump announced a "friendly takeover" of Cuba
He told reporters about this before flying to Texas.
The US President said that the Cuban government is turning to the US because of its difficult situation.
The US President did not provide details about this idea, but noted that in this way Washington would help people who have left Cuba.
As a reminder, in late January, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency over Cuba, which would allow Washington to impose tariffs on countries that supply it with oil. Thus, the country found itself in a de facto fuel blockade.
The American president's statements came amid US preparations for a potential large-scale military operation against Iran, which could be directed directly against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
