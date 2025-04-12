Trump exempts smartphones and computers from new tariffs

Smartphones, computers and chips are exempt from new import duties in the US. The exemption for these groups of goods was made despite the general increase in tariffs on Chinese products.
Points of attention
- Smartphones, computers, and chips have been exempted from new import duties in the US, despite the general increase in tariffs on Chinese products.
- The exemption for smartphones and computers comes after Trump imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese goods, which could have major implications for tech companies like Apple.
- New guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allows these electronic goods to be exempt from reciprocal duties, easing the burden on companies relying on Chinese manufacturing.
Trump cancels tariffs on smartphones and computers
According to new guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, smartphones and computers will be exempt from U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.
The guidance comes after Trump imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese goods earlier this month, which could affect tech companies like Apple, which manufacture most of their products in China.
As a reminder, White House Press Secretary Carolyn Leavitt previously stated that, in the opinion of US President Donald Trump, iPhone production could be moved to the US.
Almost immediately after raising tariffs, Beijing called on the US to reverse its decision and imposed corresponding tariffs. This move did not please US President Donald Trump. Therefore, the American leader increased tariffs against China several more times. As of now, they are 145%.
In connection with these actions, Apple recently exported 600 tons of iPhones from India to circumvent the new tariffs.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-