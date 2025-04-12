Trump exempts smartphones and computers from new tariffs

Smartphones, computers and chips are exempt from new import duties in the US. The exemption for these groups of goods was made despite the general increase in tariffs on Chinese products.

Trump cancels tariffs on smartphones and computers

According to new guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, smartphones and computers will be exempt from U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

The guidance comes after Trump imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese goods earlier this month, which could affect tech companies like Apple, which manufacture most of their products in China.

As a reminder, White House Press Secretary Carolyn Leavitt previously stated that, in the opinion of US President Donald Trump, iPhone production could be moved to the US.

However, after the US imposed additional tariffs on imports from over 180 countries, it turned out that the cost of the iPhone could increase by 30-40%. Share

Almost immediately after raising tariffs, Beijing called on the US to reverse its decision and imposed corresponding tariffs. This move did not please US President Donald Trump. Therefore, the American leader increased tariffs against China several more times. As of now, they are 145%.