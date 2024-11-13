Trump has decided on his candidacy for the position of US Secretary of State

Donald Trump has officially chosen Florida Senator Mark Rubio as the next US Secretary of State.

This is stated in a statement distributed by the Trump campaign.

The future US president said that Marco Rubio "is a highly respected leader and a very powerful voice for freedom" and will be "a true friend to our allies and a fearless warrior who will never back down before our enemies."

The new secretary of state must be confirmed by Congress next year, but given that Republicans hold a majority in the US Senate, this personnel decision will not be without problems.

At one time, Marco Rubio insisted on the importance of supporting Ukraine and even publicly criticized fellow party members for doubting the need to help Ukraine.

At the same time, in recent years, his rhetoric has become more skeptical about Ukraine: in April, he voted against the long-suffering $61 billion project to support Kyiv. Recently, he has also changed his rhetoric about ways to end the war.

Rubio also said that Ukraine should sit down at the negotiating table with the Russian Federation, and not focus on the return of all the territories occupied by Russia. He emphasized that "the conflict has reached a dead end" and "it must be brought to an end."

Trump will not invite Pompeo and Haley to the new administration

President-elect Donald Trump has said he will not invite former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join his administration.

"I really enjoyed and appreciated working with them before, and I would like to thank them for their service to our country," Trump said.

Trump is said to be considering candidates for his administration before his January 20 inauguration.