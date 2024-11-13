Trump has decided on his candidacy for the position of US Secretary of State

Donald Trump has officially chosen Florida Senator Mark Rubio as the next US Secretary of State.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump has officially chosen Florida Senator Marco Rubio as the next US Secretary of State, a decision that may affect foreign policy and aid to Ukraine.
- Rubio's candidacy has the support of Republicans in Congress, making his appointment easier, but his changing rhetoric on Ukraine could pose challenges during the confirmation process.
- Marco Rubio has been both supportive and skeptical of Ukraine in the past, raising questions about his stance on crucial issues such as aid and the ongoing conflict with Russia.
- The appointment of Marco Rubio as US Secretary of State will need confirmation by Congress, with potential obstacles despite Republican majority in the US Senate.
- In contrast, President-elect Donald Trump has decided not to invite former officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo to join his administration, signaling potential shifts in US foreign policy priorities under his administration.
Trump will nominate Rubio as US Secretary of State
This is stated in a statement distributed by the Trump campaign.
The new secretary of state must be confirmed by Congress next year, but given that Republicans hold a majority in the US Senate, this personnel decision will not be without problems.
At one time, Marco Rubio insisted on the importance of supporting Ukraine and even publicly criticized fellow party members for doubting the need to help Ukraine.
At the same time, in recent years, his rhetoric has become more skeptical about Ukraine: in April, he voted against the long-suffering $61 billion project to support Kyiv. Recently, he has also changed his rhetoric about ways to end the war.
Trump will not invite Pompeo and Haley to the new administration
President-elect Donald Trump has said he will not invite former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join his administration.
"I really enjoyed and appreciated working with them before, and I would like to thank them for their service to our country," Trump said.
Trump is said to be considering candidates for his administration before his January 20 inauguration.
It will be recalled that both Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo advocated the support of Ukraine from the United States.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-