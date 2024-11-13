Trump has decided on his candidacy for the position of US Secretary of State
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump has decided on his candidacy for the position of US Secretary of State

Rubio
Читати українською
Source:  AP

Donald Trump has officially chosen Florida Senator Mark Rubio as the next US Secretary of State.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump has officially chosen Florida Senator Marco Rubio as the next US Secretary of State, a decision that may affect foreign policy and aid to Ukraine.
  • Rubio's candidacy has the support of Republicans in Congress, making his appointment easier, but his changing rhetoric on Ukraine could pose challenges during the confirmation process.
  • Marco Rubio has been both supportive and skeptical of Ukraine in the past, raising questions about his stance on crucial issues such as aid and the ongoing conflict with Russia.
  • The appointment of Marco Rubio as US Secretary of State will need confirmation by Congress, with potential obstacles despite Republican majority in the US Senate.
  • In contrast, President-elect Donald Trump has decided not to invite former officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo to join his administration, signaling potential shifts in US foreign policy priorities under his administration.

Trump will nominate Rubio as US Secretary of State

This is stated in a statement distributed by the Trump campaign.

The future US president said that Marco Rubio "is a highly respected leader and a very powerful voice for freedom" and will be "a true friend to our allies and a fearless warrior who will never back down before our enemies."

The new secretary of state must be confirmed by Congress next year, but given that Republicans hold a majority in the US Senate, this personnel decision will not be without problems.

At one time, Marco Rubio insisted on the importance of supporting Ukraine and even publicly criticized fellow party members for doubting the need to help Ukraine.

At the same time, in recent years, his rhetoric has become more skeptical about Ukraine: in April, he voted against the long-suffering $61 billion project to support Kyiv. Recently, he has also changed his rhetoric about ways to end the war.

Rubio also said that Ukraine should sit down at the negotiating table with the Russian Federation, and not focus on the return of all the territories occupied by Russia. He emphasized that "the conflict has reached a dead end" and "it must be brought to an end."

Trump will not invite Pompeo and Haley to the new administration

President-elect Donald Trump has said he will not invite former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join his administration.

"I really enjoyed and appreciated working with them before, and I would like to thank them for their service to our country," Trump said.

Trump is said to be considering candidates for his administration before his January 20 inauguration.

It will be recalled that both Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo advocated the support of Ukraine from the United States.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The rules of the game have changed. Why Trump will not be able to abandon Ukraine to its own devices
A victory for Ukraine can be a victory for Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is already sending the first positive signals to Ukraine
Trump is already sending the first positive signals to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump shocked the world after announcing the new head of the Pentagon
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?