Trump shocked the world after announcing the new head of the Pentagon
Trump
Source:  Reuters

American leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that Pete Hegseth will be the new head of the US Department of Defense. We are talking about the former Fox News anchor and veteran who has expressed disdain for the policies of Pentagon leaders.

Points of attention

  • Hegseth opposes NATO policy and scares everyone with the rise of China.
  • Journalists believe that Hegseth's approach can change the situation in the US Army.
  • He called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "Putin's war to get his shit back."

The Pentagon may be headed by a critic of NATO

In all likelihood, Hegseth intends to rid the U.S. military of the generals he accuses of pushing progressive diversity policies in the military.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the former host is currently Trump's most unexpected choice.

Moreover, it is indicated that this decision shocked and even provoked condemnation from some of Trump's opponents.

It is no secret that Pete Hegseth has publicly criticized NATO and its members many times.

Pete is tough, smart, and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America's enemies have been warned—our army will be great again, and America will never back down.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

The new president of the USA

Pete Hegseth (Photo: wikipedia.org)

What Gigset said about Ukraine, the Russian Federation, NATO and China

He is known to have publicly accused the Allies of being weak, and to have argued that China is on the verge of dominating its neighbors.

Obsolete, unarmed, invaded and powerless. Why should America, Europe's "emergency number" for the last century, listen to self-righteous and powerless nations asking us to abide by outdated and one-sided defense agreements. Maybe if NATO countries really paid for their own defense — but they don't.

Pete Gigseth

Pete Gigseth

Journalist and veteran

He also cynically stated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 was "Putin's war to get his shit back."

If Ukraine can defend itself ... great, but I don't want American intervention to go deep into Europe and make (Putin) feel like he's being followed, Hegseth said.

