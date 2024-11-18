American leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that Pete Hegseth will be the new head of the US Department of Defense. We are talking about the former Fox News anchor and veteran who has expressed disdain for the policies of Pentagon leaders.
Points of attention
- Hegseth opposes NATO policy and scares everyone with the rise of China.
- Journalists believe that Hegseth's approach can change the situation in the US Army.
- He called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "Putin's war to get his shit back."
The Pentagon may be headed by a critic of NATO
In all likelihood, Hegseth intends to rid the U.S. military of the generals he accuses of pushing progressive diversity policies in the military.
Journalists draw attention to the fact that the former host is currently Trump's most unexpected choice.
Moreover, it is indicated that this decision shocked and even provoked condemnation from some of Trump's opponents.
It is no secret that Pete Hegseth has publicly criticized NATO and its members many times.
What Gigset said about Ukraine, the Russian Federation, NATO and China
He is known to have publicly accused the Allies of being weak, and to have argued that China is on the verge of dominating its neighbors.
He also cynically stated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 was "Putin's war to get his shit back."
