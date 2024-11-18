American leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that Pete Hegseth will be the new head of the US Department of Defense. We are talking about the former Fox News anchor and veteran who has expressed disdain for the policies of Pentagon leaders.

The Pentagon may be headed by a critic of NATO

In all likelihood, Hegseth intends to rid the U.S. military of the generals he accuses of pushing progressive diversity policies in the military.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the former host is currently Trump's most unexpected choice.

Moreover, it is indicated that this decision shocked and even provoked condemnation from some of Trump's opponents.

It is no secret that Pete Hegseth has publicly criticized NATO and its members many times.

Pete is tough, smart, and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America's enemies have been warned—our army will be great again, and America will never back down. Donald Trump The new president of the USA

Pete Hegseth (Photo: wikipedia.org)

What Gigset said about Ukraine, the Russian Federation, NATO and China

He is known to have publicly accused the Allies of being weak, and to have argued that China is on the verge of dominating its neighbors.

Obsolete, unarmed, invaded and powerless. Why should America, Europe's "emergency number" for the last century, listen to self-righteous and powerless nations asking us to abide by outdated and one-sided defense agreements. Maybe if NATO countries really paid for their own defense — but they don't. Pete Gigseth Journalist and veteran

He also cynically stated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 was "Putin's war to get his shit back."